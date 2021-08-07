What we saw from Alabama QBs in the first practice of the preseason

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He showed he's fluid when rolling out, too. During one rep, as each quarterback rolled out to the left and threw to a receiver on a short route, Milroe might have thrown the best ball. He proved to have good zip several times.

Although Milroe had some good moments, there were a few where he could have been better. During one drill, he sailed the ball over the receiver (a staffer catching passes) on an out route while rolling to the left.

The skills, ability and athleticism are easy to spot, but he still has room for improvement. Some development with offensive coordinator/QB coach Bill O'Brien will certainly help Milroe take the next step.

Bryce Young

Young looks like a starting quarterback.

He's poised, relaxed and his technique is sound. He seems to have the best feet and presence with smooth mechanics. Young is efficient with each step and movement, and he doesn't look anxious. He's not perfect, of course, but there's a reason for the buzz.

Young throws a nice spiral overall. His ball fluttered a little bit when rolling out to the left and throwing off platform, but that's a difficult throw to make. Especially when on the move.