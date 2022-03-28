Which Alabama football NFL Draft prospects have most to gain at Wednesday's pro day?

The NFL Draft is a month away, and many evaluators are about to get a closer look at Alabama football prospects in Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide will hold its pro day on Wednesday.

Some players don’t have much to gain from the drills because of an already impressive showing at the NFL Combine in February. Linebacker Christian Harris and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis are both in that group considering Harris ran 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash and Armour-Davis was even faster at 4.39.

Then there are those like left tackle Evan Neal who didn’t participate in drills at the combine but are expected at pro day. However, Neal is likely a top 10 pick and has shown enough that a workout won’t drastically improve his stock.

Some, such as Jameson Williams and John Metchie III, are still recovering from late-season ACL injuries and won’t be able to participate.

Several players still have plenty to gain, though. For some, the pro day might be the last or only chance to impress NFL teams.

Here’s a look at Alabama draft prospects who have the most to gain on Wednesday.

LaBryan Ray,

defensive line Ray participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl and had an NFL Combine invite, but he didn’t take part in any drills. More exposure at pro day will be welcomed for a prospect like him.

Injuries hampered much of Ray’s career. He missed most of 2019 then played in only seven games in 2020.

In 2021, Ray received only 208 snaps, sixth on the defensive line behind Phidarian Mathis, Byron Young, DJ Dale, Justin Eboigbe and Tim Smith.

He needs to take advantage of any opportunity to boost his stock.

Chris Owens, offensive line

Owens didn’t receive a combine invite, so this will be his lone opportunity to showcase a workout for teams, making it all the more important for him.

He is set to be a full participant in the pro day after starting most of the season at right tackle. Owens took that spot to help fill a need for Alabama, who had limited options to which it could confidently turn at tackle. However, he would have been better suited on the interior. That’s where he projects in the NFL.

Josh Jobe, cornerback

The cornerback had a combine invite but did not participate in the drills, so his pro day will be crucial if he is healthy and able to take part in most of the events.

Jobe said at the combine that he was dealing with an injury most of the season that forced him to change his technique. He had foot surgery late in the season and missed the College Football Playoff.

Cornerback is very much a stopwatch position, where teams put a fair amount into how a player at the position tests. Jobe could help boost his stock if he shows some impressive times.

Daniel Wright, safety

Another player who didn’t receive a combine invite who will need to show out at pro day.

Wright primarily saw time in third-down packages and special teams in his fifth season with the Crimson Tide.

Slade Bolden, slot receiver

He already took part in some drills at the combine, but the slot receiver will be participating in most of the drills at pro day.

Whether the 40-yard dash is part of that remains to be seen after he finished with a 4.66 at the combine. If he can improve on that number, he would be wise to run it again Wednesday.

Any additional speed he can show evaluators will only help his stock, but as a slot receiver, the main thing he needs to showcase is quickness.