The depth and talent of Alabama men’s basketball has confounded teams all season. With few exceptions, the Crimson Tide has strung together elite stretches of basketball, and even when it’s not playing its best or at its healthiest, it’s still beating teams handily by double-digits.

Through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, a question was raised to the two coaches who the Tide has bounced out: How good is Alabama?

First to be asked was Steve Lutz, then the head coach of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Islanders played Arizona, the No. 2 seed in the South region on Dec. 13, losing 99-61. When comparing the Tide and Wildcats, Lutz said it would be like “splitting hairs” between two title contenders. But he said that on Thursday before 15th-seeded Princeton upset Arizona and before Alabama’s path to its first Final Four in program history got much easier.

Maryland coach Kevin Willard called the 2022-23 Tide one of the most talented the sport has seen in nearly 20 years. The Terrapins found success in grinding the game to a halt, limiting Alabama to eight fastbreak points and 11 bench points. They hung in for a half. Foul trouble to Julian Reese and lack of offensive firepower sunk an upset bid. Willard was asked how to handle Alabama’s depth for 40 minutes.

“To be honest with you, I think you’re going to have to play (like us) to beat them,” Willard said. “I watched Houston. I think Houston’s got the defense that they can get up and down. They have the one on one players — did UCLA win? I think (UCLA head coach Mick Cronin) has the talent that can run up and down with them a little bit. I just — they have, you know, their coming off the bench, you know, with seven-foot-one, six-foot-11, six-foot-eight. Jaden Bradley is an All-American; he’s coming off the bench. We knew we had to slow it up.”

Per The Lines, Alabama opens as a seven-point favorite against the Aztecs. Nate Oats and co. have the best odds to reach the national semifinals at -125 (meaning you would need to bet $125 to win $100, a total payout of $225). That’s with Alabama reaching its team field-goal percentage (44.4%) just twice this month.

Two No. 1 seeds lost in Purdue and Kansas. In the Tide’s corner of the bracket, No. 4 Virginia also dropped its opening game. To reach Houston, site of the Final Four, Alabama will need to overcome No. 5 San Diego State on Friday and the winner of Friday’s game between No. 6 Creighton and upstart Princeton, on Sunday.

“Not really, we’re just kind of focused on our task, our route to the national championship,” Jahvon Quinerly said after scoring a team-high 22 points against Maryland. “Obviously, wee that Virginia and Arizona lost, but we really didn’t speak much on it. I feel like we’re just focused on the next opponent. ... We all kinda know anybody can win in March. We just kinda focus on the task at hand.”

In Alabama’s five losses, a few commonalities emerge in the box scores: Alabama has made no more than nine 3s in each of its defeats, its field-goal clip hovered near 40% and it averaged 18.6 turnovers in those games.

Three teams remain in the NCAA Tournament that has taken down Alabama this season in Tennessee, Gonzaga and Connecticut. It could play four-seed Tennessee in the Final Four and No. 3 Gonzaga or No. 4 Connecticut in the championship. The fact that Alabama has room to improve, at least on offense, and has yet to be threatened only bolsters its case for a historic run.

Game times set: Alabama’s Sweet 16 game against San Diego State will tip off at 5:30 p.m. CT Friday in Louisville, CBS announced Sunday evening.

The game in the KFC Yum! Center will air on TBS with Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, and Evan Washburn on the call. Louisville is in the Eastern time zone, meaning the game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET locally. It will be followed by Princeton and Creighton.

Alabama is the No. 1 seed in the South region, which has seen its Nos. 2 through 4 seeds lose already in the first two rounds. San Diego State is the region’s No. 5 seed, Creighton is No. 6 and Princeton is No. 15.

The Tide, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, will have a chance to advance to the program’s second-ever Elite Eight. That game would take place Sunday in Louisville at either 1 p.m. CT or 3:55 p.m. CT, with CBS set to announce its Sunday game assignments after the conclusion of Friday’s Sweet 16 games. The Midwest regional final in Kansas City is the other Elite Eight game scheduled for Sunday.

