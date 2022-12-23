 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Why Alabama 5-star signees James Smith, Qua Russaw were always a package deal

Though they were never outspoken about their recruitment, Alabama’s newest 5-star signees always were going to play college football together.

The Carver-Montgomery duo of 6-foot-3, 310-pound DL James Smith and 6-foot-2, 230-pound EDGE Qua Russaw committed to the Crimson Tide on national television Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s been the best feeling to go through it with your brother,” Russaw said. “Just knowing someone is alongside of you is important. He put in the same work as you did and now he is getting that same outcome. That’s pretty special.”

Russaw and Smith committed to Alabama over five other finalists – Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Ohio State and Alabama State.

“It feels good to put everything to rest so everyone knows we are going to Alabama,” Smith said.

Russaw said the duo decided a few days before Signing Day to pick the Crimson Tide.

“It felt amazing to finally finish up with recruiting because I’m not really a big recruiting guy,” he said. “I don’t like a lot of talking. I just like football.”

Russaw said former Carver and Alabama star Mack Wilson called earlier this week to congratulate the two Wolverines.

“He said he was proud of us,” Russaw said. “It’s the right place for us. Roll Tide.”

Why were the two always a package deal?

“We literally do everything together,” Russaw said. “We work out, stay the nights at each other’s house. We do everything together. We are just brothers.”

With the commitment of the Carver tandem, Alabama signed six of the top 10 players in the state, according to the 247 composite rankings. Russaw and Smith join No. 5 Jahlil Hurley, No. 7 Tony Mitchell, No. 8 Yhonzae Pierre and No. 10 Wilkin Formby in the Tide’s top-ranked signing class.

