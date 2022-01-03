Why Alabama football LB Will Anderson Jr. compared himself to a car

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. broke out a metaphor a week ahead of the College Football Playoff championship.

He was asked Monday about not being included among the Heisman Trophy finalists and how he views that. Then he told a story about a conversation with his high school coach, Clifford Fedd, when Anderson was compared to a car.

And in that metaphor, Anderson’s body is his engine.

“The only thing you need to get going is that engine,” Anderson said. “And anything else that comes with it, any accolades, anything else, that just to make you look nice. As long as your engine is going in your car you’re fine.”

For example, Anderson wasn’t named a Heisman finalist, but he did win the Nagurski Trophy.

“That was just a pair of rims on my car,” Anderson said.

Anderson said that when his coach explained this to him, that was one of the best things his coach could do after a season some argue was deserving of Heisman consideration. He leads the nation with 17.5 sacks. No one comes close to his nation-leading 34.5 tackles for loss, either.