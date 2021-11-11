Why has Alabama's running game struggled?

“I think the No. 1 thing you want to do is take advantage of what the defense gives you rather than is there some number that you’re trying to get to,” he said. “I think it’s more important that when you do run it that we have positive runs, which means we’re gonna make 4-5 yards a carry per average and not have negative plays because the design of the plays are well-schemed so that we get a hat on a hat and have a chance to be successful.”

Technically, Alabama’s still within that window at 4.13 yards per carry. Ranking 79th of 130 FBS teams in that category is a stunning turn considering it was 30th a year ago with four top-10 finishes from 2011-16 and topping out at 5.80 per run in 2013. Alabama also lost No. 24 draft pick, Najee Harris, at running back as well as two first-round offensive linemen from a group that won the Joe Moore Award.

A few measures quantify some of the issues in getting the engine started this year.

First, there’s not much room to run. Tide runners are averaging 1.78 yards before contact after that number was 2.23 last year, according to SECStateCat.com. Negative-yardage plays are up to 8.8 percent of the carries, up from 6.2 percent a year ago.

Add in the plays stopped for no loss and Alabama has a 16.5 percent stuff rate.