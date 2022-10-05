Wicksburg product, current Wallace College player Kade Snell commits to Alabama

It’s not a story you’ll read every day. After graduating from Wicksburg High School, current Wallace College first baseman and left-handed pitcher Kade Snell went to Auburn University to play baseball. Now he’s committed to the University of Alabama.

“I was always an Auburn fan growing up,” Snell said. “Auburn is a great school, but it just wasn’t a good fit for me. I’m glad I got a second chance and I plan on making the most of it.”

After discovering that Auburn wasn’t the place for him, Snell transferred back near his hometown before last season and was given the opportunity to play at Wallace.

This time it was a good fit for him and Wallace. In his freshman year, Snell hit .396 with five home runs for the Govs. On the mound, he struck out 45 batters in 66 innings pitched. Snell said Alabama plans to use his infield and hitting skills and pitching skills.

So how did this AU to UA transformation come about?

Snell said the Alabama coaches had been keeping up with him and made contact with new Wallace baseball coach Ryan Ihle. They also contacted him and told him they were going to come see him play in Hoover in a pair fall games the Govs played there.

Apparently, the Tide coaches liked what they saw. Snell took a trip to Tuscaloosa and he liked was he saw and heard as well.

“The coaches made me feel at home,” he said. “I really liked what they had to say and I liked the campus. It is beautiful.”

Snell admits that right out of high school, maybe he wasn’t quite ready for Auburn.

“I went from a big fish in a small pond to a small fish in a big pond,” he said. “It was a totally different culture.

“At Wicksburg, I was used to doing things like dragging the infield or helping keep up the entire field. At Auburn, all of that stuff is done for you and I think you sort of take advantage of it. It was just expected.”

But Snell says he’s glad he got the chance to come to Wallace, where he’s still got the spring season ahead before moving on to Tuscaloosa.

Among other things, Snell said, “I matured a lot. I no longer took things for granted. It made me appreciate things more.

“I am really blessed to get another opportunity. This is something I won’t take for granted, either. I plan on making the most of my second chance to play in the SEC.”