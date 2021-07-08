Will Brian Robinson Jr. be the go-to back for Alabama this season?

For the first time since 2015, a man with the last name of Harris won’t lead Alabama football in rushing attempts.

Former Alabama running back Najee Harris is now with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Damien Harris has been with the Patriots since 2019.

The Steelers’ Harris leaves behind a colossal job opening. He finished with 251 of the team’s 414 carries given to running backs this past season, or 60.6%. That’s the third-most for a running back during coach Nick Saban’s time in Tuscaloosa.

Derrick Henry’s 72.21% of Alabama’s carries when he won the Heisman in 2015 ranks as the highest.

Redshirt senior Brian Robinson Jr., who had 21.9% of running back carries this past season, is expected to have the first crack at replacing Harris. He’s never been the main back, but not because he’s incapable.

“When he did play last year, he played extremely well for us,” Saban said in March. “I was really pleased. He just didn’t play that much, and it really wasn’t his fault.

"Najee was one of those guys, the more he played, the more he ran the ball, the better he got. So, he really wasn’t one of those guys you wanted to take in and out of a game all the time. He would get on a roll.”

The Crimson Tide could take the same approach with Robinson in 2021. Or, Alabama could decide not to give one back a majority of the carries. The Crimson Tide still has plenty of talent at running back with players such as Roydell Williams, Jase McClellan, Trey Sanders and incoming five- star freshman Camar Wheaton.