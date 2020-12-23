Williams, Notre Dame run game could test Alabama defense

TUSCALOOSA — The record-breaking nature of Alabama football's 2020 season is apparent in some ways and less so in others.

It is obviously the first team in SEC history to beat 11 conference foes in the same season, and it now owns an unprecedented run of five SEC Championship Games won in the last seven seasons. It enters the College Football Playoff with three wins over top 10 teams, something no other team can claim.

Through it all, it has yet to face a 1,000-yard rusher. That will change in the College Football Playoff Semifinal on Jan. 1.

Kyren Williams is one of 10 players to rush for 1,000 yards in the nation. He takes up on a significant portion of No. 4 Notre Dame’s offense as it prepares for to face the Crimson Tide at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. With Williams in tow, the Irish are bringing a rushing attack that UA has not seen in almost all of its opponents to date.

“I don’t think you win 10 games in this season without having some really, really good players,” UA coach Nick Saban said of the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame has run on 59.3 percent of its offensive snaps, with only two of Alabama’s opponents have running more often: Ole Miss (59.5 percent) and Kentucky (63.3 percent).