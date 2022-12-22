Winning signing day is only half the battle for Nick Saban, Alabama

When Nick Saban sat down May 18 and offered commentary about Texas A&M’s top-ranked 2022 recruiting class that sent shockwaves through college football, the Tide’s own 2023 class was slow coming together.

It ranked 36th in 247 Sports’ national rankings with only three commitments, with Saban lamenting the role that name, image and likeness was already playing in recruiting.

“We have players in our state that grew up wanting to come to Alabama that they won’t commit to us unless we say we’re going to give them what somebody else is going to give them,” he said that night in Birmingham.

A day later, Saban’s tone remained ominous.

“I don’t want to go down that road of bidding for players out of high school. I don’t,” Saban told ESPN. “But if we go through this recruiting class this year and we lose all the players, because they’re making a hundred thousand dollars going someplace else, then what can you do?”

Fast forward to Wednesday, when Alabama signed by far the highest-rated 2023 recruiting class in the nation, including day-of commitments by the state’s top two players in Carver’s James Smith and Qua Russaw.

And the Aggies record-breaking class from a year ago? Four of its 16 top-100 players have already entered the transfer portal after a 5-7 season, including a pair of five stars in Denver Harris and Chris Marshall.

A lot has changed in seven months, and the underlying theme of Saban’s signing day news conference was a lot can still change with the class Alabama has assembled.

“I was really encouraged by the energy, the enthusiasm, the relationships that the entire staff was able to sort of develop with this recruiting class,” he said. “And I think that’s important in the future, because I think having good relationships is one of the things that will be critical in terms of how you manage a roster in the future. And I think when you have good relationships when guys come in, that’s something you can build on.”

In other words, the recruiting process has ended but the retention process has only started. That is partly why Alabama double-dipped at quarterback in signing Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan, Saban explained.

“I think with this day and age, you really want to make sure when — you know, basically guys [can] leave your team whenever they want — that you have enough guys at each position,” Saban said.

The topic of transfer portal losses was fresh in Saban’s mind as he departed the practice field Wednesday, with Alabama preparing for the Sugar Bowl shorthanded at offensive line and wide receiver in particular because of players lost to the portal.

“Obviously this has been a real opportunity for some of the younger guys to get a lot of reps with some of the defections that we’ve had,” Saban said.

Alabama’s 2021 recruiting class was the best-ever in 247 Sports’ history, but its returns through two seasons have been mixed. Of the seven five stars Alabama signed, two have left in running back Camar Wheaton, who never played as a freshman, and Tommy Brockermeyer, who only appeared in two games. Alabama found four starters in other five stars in right tackle J.C. Latham, outside linebacker Dallas Turner, wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks and cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, while defensive lineman Damon Payne will have a chance to start next fall.

Of the remaining 20 players in the class, six have left. That includes a pair of top-50 receivers in Agiye Hall (Texas) and JoJo Earle (TCU).

Alabama’s second-ranked 2020 class — the group set to become seniors in 2023 — has been whittled down by nine losses to the transfer portal, although it still boasts two of the best players in program history in Bryce Young and Will Anderson.

And Alabama’s 2019 class, also ranked No. 1 in the nation on signing day, landed all over the map. Blue-chip defensive lineman Antonio Alfano left the program before his freshman season, while five-star running back Trey Sanders was hampered by multiple injuries, including those sustained in a car accident, before eventually transferring after four seasons. Two other top-50 players in Pierce Quick and Ishmael Sopsher transferred after playing minimally, and they were joined by 12 other members of that class in leaving early.

The loosening of transfer portal rules and advent of NIL has only accelerated the churn, something Saban sought to minimize in recruiting the players he did.

“Got a good bunch of players, but I think what I liked about this group the most is it seems like they have really good character,” he said. “We still sort of try to get guys to buy into developing and creating value for their future based on getting an education, being a good person, being the best football player they can be.

“So I feel like the kind of guys that we were able to attract are the right kind of guys and we’re excited about the class.”