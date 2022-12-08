Wiregrass native Charles Kelly reportedly leaving Alabama to become defensive coordinator at Colorado

Wiregrass native Charles Kelly is reportedly leaving the University of Alabama to join the new staff of recently-hired head football coach Deion Sanders at Colorado as the defensive coordinator.

Kelly, who has served as the associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach of the Crimson Tide for the past four seasons, is a 1985 graduate G.W. Long in Skipperville, where he was a star athlete.

Numerous media outlets nationally reported Kelly will join Sander’s staff, but there has been no official announcement of the hire.

Kelly was a walk-on defensive back at Auburn (1986-1989) before starting his coaching career as an assistant in the high school ranks at Central-Phenix City.

Kelly was the linebackers coach at FSU in 2013 before being promoted to defensive coordinator (2014-2017). Before being hired at Florida State, Kelly served a number of roles as an assistant at Georgia Tech.

He was the special teams coach for the Yellow Jackets in 2007, cornerbacks coach from 2008-2009, defensive backs coach from 2010-2012 and also served as interim defensive coordinator to complete the 2012 season.

After starting his coaching career in the high school ranks, Kelly became a graduate assistant at Auburn in 1993. He then coached four years as an assistant at Jacksonville State, followed by one season at Division II Henderson State in Arkansas.

Kelly returned to the high school ranks in 2000 as Eufaula’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. In 2002, Kelly went back to the college ranks as an assistant to coach the secondary and as recruiting coordinator at Nicholls State before landing at Georgia Tech.

Kelly was inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.