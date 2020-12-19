WKU wins on late putback against Alabama

TUSCALOOSA — Charles Bassey scored 27 points with 12 rebounds, scoring the game-winner on a putback with 23 seconds left and lifting Western Kentucky past Alabama 73-71 on Saturday.

Jordan Rawls added a career-high 20 points and made four big free throws to erase a late three-point Alabama lead as the Hilltoppers (6-2) persevered through a tight second half, battling through 12 lead changes and 10 ties.

Bassey's 27 points is two shy of his career high against Gardner Webb earlier this season. He has five double-doubles this season and pushed his NCAA-leading blocked shot total to 31 with three on Saturday.

Herbert Jones led the Crimson Tide with 16 points, but his potential game-tying shot missed with about 10 seconds left and WKU's Josh Anderson grabbed the rebound. Anderson sparked a late 6-0 run for the Hilltoppers with back-to-back steals and a dunk.

Jordan Bruner added 14 with six rebounds for Alabama and Jalen Shackelford added 12 points. Shackelford was 2-for-9 shooting but made 7 of 8 at the line. Jahvon Quinerly, who led Alabama with nine points at halftime, was scoreless in five minutes of playing time in the second half.