At 26, former Ashford Academy player and Marine Coby McNeal makes Colorado State team

Coby McNeal, part of Ashford Academy’s last senior class in 2015 before the private school closed its doors, is giving football another try at Colorado State University as a 26-year-old defensive lineman after completing his time in the United States Marine Corps.

“The Marine Corps was basically a family to me and I wanted another aspect of family,” McNeal said by phone earlier this week. “These guys here are basically turning into my family now.”

His journey from playing in the AISA ranks at Ashford Academy to traveling the world as a Marine to settling at the university located in Fort Collins, Colo., came with many twists and turns.

Yet his persistence of getting another shot at football is what ultimately landed him a spot on the football team.

Kyle Neaves, the associate athletics director for communications, spotted McNeal sitting on some steps as he was leaving his office to go home for the day back in January.

“We have people all the time DM (direct message) or email us asking how to get on the team,” Neaves said. “It’s the first time in probably my decade of doing this that I actually had somebody sitting on the steps. I mean, there was nobody outside of the building, it was later in the day and this guy was just sitting there, waiting for anybody.

“I happened to walk by and just saw him sitting there and got about halfway to my car before he finally spoke up and asked, ‘How do I get in touch with somebody to learn about tryouts?’ We had just hired a new (football coaching) staff, so we didn’t have a date set yet. I told him to keep an eye out on our social media pages or DM any of the coaches that he can find.”

McNeal, who enrolled in January to pursue a business degree, did more than that.

“After class, I’d walk around the football stadium trying to find someone who looked like a coach or a player to ask them,” McNeal said. “I knew there were spring tryouts like there are at every school. I just kept walking back and forth in front of the football stadium to find somebody to talk to.

“I happened to see one of the offensive line coaches (Craig Watts, graduate assistant) walking through one day and I sat and talked to him. He got me in touch with someone in player personnel and they told me the date (for tryouts) and stuff like that.”

McNeal was one of 12 walk-ons who tried out.

“There was one day of tryouts where we came in and ran through drills and that next Monday they sent out a text to everybody that made the tryouts to make the spring team,” McNeal said. “Then everybody who played on the spring team, after the spring game, we came back in the next Monday and had a meeting with our position coaches and our position coaches told us if they were going to keep us or let us go.”

McNeal is the only walk-on from the tryouts that remains on the team.

“Oh, it was awesome,” McNeal said of making the team. “I was overjoyed … it was just amazing, honestly.”

When McNeal was a three-sport star at Ashford Academy playing football, basketball and baseball, he stood 6-foot-5 and weighed 215 pounds. When he arrived at Colorado State, he was in the 230-pound range and rock solid from his Marine days.

“They asked me what position I played in high school (tight end) and they had a bunch of drills for us to run through,” McNeal said of the process. “The defensive end coach came up to me and asked if I had ever played defensive end. I told him I haven’t. They coached me up and now I’m playing defensive line.”

While he was physically strong and in shape, playing football again didn’t come easy.

“That was really difficult,” McNeal said. “I was still in pretty good shape coming from the Marine Corps to football, but football shape is different from Marine Corps shape, that’s for sure, especially down in the trenches in the D-line.

“It was a pretty rough learning curve especially since I’m coming from not playing football in seven years to a position I’ve never played before and just getting thrown into a D-I program.”

He’s now bulked up to around 250 pounds since joining the football team.

“When I came in out of the Marine Corps, I was like 225 to 230, so coming in and trying to push around a 330-pound offensive lineman is a little bit different,” McNeal said of adding the extra weight.

He’s been working on the scout team, going against the offensive line in practice in helping to prepare them for the season opener at Michigan on Sept. 3.

“Out here on the scout team trying to do everything I can to give the starters a good look to see what they’re going to go up against,” McNeal said of his mission for now.

“My long range plan is to stay here for four years and get that business degree and then go out and work, I guess.”

He’s also engaged to be married next May to Haley Thomas, who he met in Australia while he was in the military. His fiancé previously lived in Denver, thus leading to his decision to attend Colorado State after enjoying the time he spent in the state while they were dating.

For now, he’s back on the football field trying to contribute any way he can, just like he did in the military.

Along with it, he hopes to earn playing time.

“You always have that aspiration,” McNeal said. “I’ve got a lot of talented D-linemen in from of me, so we’ll see how it goes.”