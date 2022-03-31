 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5-star prep basketball recruit commits to Auburn

  • 0
auburnbasketball photo for website

Yohan Traore (21) competes in a game on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit.

 Contributed

Auburn has landed one of the nation’s best high school prospects, as five-star center Yohan Traore announced his commitment to Auburn on Thursday. The 6-foot-10 center originally from France chose Auburn over Gonzaga, Michigan and Texas Tech.

Traore was previously committed to LSU and head coach Will Wade. After LSU received a notice of allegations from the NCAA and fired Wade in early March, Traore decommited and Auburn worked on bringing him to the Plains.

Traore is rated as the No. 1 player in Arizona, the No. 4 center in the class of 2022 and the No. 15 player overall, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

The big man is only the program’s fourth five-star signee out of high school of all-time, joining Jabari Smith, Sharife Cooper and Mustapha Heron. Pearl and his staff recruited all of Auburn’s previous five-star prospects. Walker Kessler was a five-star in high school but came to Auburn as a transfer from North Carolina.

Currently, Pearl and the Tigers have two other players in their class of 2022.

People are also reading…

Chance Westry is a four-star small forward from Arizona. Westry is the No. 2 player in the state, No. 9 small forward and No. 31 player in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Auburn’s other 2022 signee is point guard Tre Donaldson from Florida. The 6-foot-1 guard is the No. 18 point guard, No. 2 player in Florida and the No. 129 player in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Traore, Westry and Donaldson will join an Auburn team that is coming off a 2021 season which saw the Tigers win the SEC regular-season championship for just the fourth time in program history. Auburn finished the season with a 28-6 record and made it to the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32 before falling to Miami.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘More than basketball’: Auburn treasures bond of historic team after NCAA Tournament loss

‘More than basketball’: Auburn treasures bond of historic team after NCAA Tournament loss

Chris Moore draped his arm around K.D. Johnson’s shoulders as they ducked into the tunnel and into the locker room. A throng of Auburn fans sprinkled the stands inside the mostly empty Bon Secours Wellness Arena late Sunday night, the Tigers walking off the court for the final time this season. Auburn’s historic season — one of the best in program history — was over, succumbing to 10th-seeded ...

Auburn believes Zion Puckett can be All-SEC caliber safety when healthy

Auburn believes Zion Puckett can be All-SEC caliber safety when healthy

Zion Puckett has been limited this spring due to a lingering injury that has left him practicing in a yellow non-contact jersey, but defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge sees no limit to the junior safety’s potential for Auburn this season. Puckett is a key returning piece to a secondary that replaces All-America cornerback Roger McCreary, two-year starting safety Smoke Monday and on-and-off ...

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert