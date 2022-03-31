5-star prep basketball recruit commits to Auburn

Auburn has landed one of the nation’s best high school prospects, as five-star center Yohan Traore announced his commitment to Auburn on Thursday. The 6-foot-10 center originally from France chose Auburn over Gonzaga, Michigan and Texas Tech.

Traore was previously committed to LSU and head coach Will Wade. After LSU received a notice of allegations from the NCAA and fired Wade in early March, Traore decommited and Auburn worked on bringing him to the Plains.

Traore is rated as the No. 1 player in Arizona, the No. 4 center in the class of 2022 and the No. 15 player overall, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

The big man is only the program’s fourth five-star signee out of high school of all-time, joining Jabari Smith, Sharife Cooper and Mustapha Heron. Pearl and his staff recruited all of Auburn’s previous five-star prospects. Walker Kessler was a five-star in high school but came to Auburn as a transfer from North Carolina.

Currently, Pearl and the Tigers have two other players in their class of 2022.

Chance Westry is a four-star small forward from Arizona. Westry is the No. 2 player in the state, No. 9 small forward and No. 31 player in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Auburn’s other 2022 signee is point guard Tre Donaldson from Florida. The 6-foot-1 guard is the No. 18 point guard, No. 2 player in Florida and the No. 129 player in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Traore, Westry and Donaldson will join an Auburn team that is coming off a 2021 season which saw the Tigers win the SEC regular-season championship for just the fourth time in program history. Auburn finished the season with a 28-6 record and made it to the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32 before falling to Miami.