A Pearl of a contract: Auburn basketball coach to receive $6.275 million annually in new deal

“In addition to Auburn’s remarkable on-court success under his leadership, Coach Pearl has tirelessly championed Auburn Athletics and Auburn University while serving our community in countless ways. This extension ensures that Auburn’s commitment to Coach Pearl matches BP’s commitment to Auburn.”

Greene and Pearl first announced the deal Friday night in a video posted to social media, with Greene boasting that he’s locked up Pearl ‘for life.’

The video played on the scoreboard at the Auburn gymnastics meet Friday night, leading to an eruption from fans in Auburn Arena.

“I am grateful to our Director of Athletics, Allen Greene and our administration, Dr. Jay Gogue, General Burgess and Rich McGlynn, for their continued commitment to Auburn Basketball and helping us build a competitive program,” Pearl said in his own statement. “My intent when I came to Auburn was to have enough success for this to be my last coaching job. My family and I love Auburn University, the proud tradition, our alumni, student and fan support, as well as the close-knit community we have here on the Plains.