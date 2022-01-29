A Pearl of a contract: Auburn basketball coach to receive $6.275 million annually in new deal

AUBURN --- Bruce Pearl’s new contract runs through 2030 and is set to pay him an average of $6.275 million annually, Auburn athletics director Allen Greene announced Saturday.
The deal is set to make Pearl the third highest-paid coach in college basketball next season.
Greene signed Pearl to the eight-year contract extension on Friday night. Pearl has led the Auburn men’s basketball team to its first-ever No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 this season, and Auburn put together a contract extension that would allow Pearl to finish his career on the Plains.
The new contract pays Pearl $5.4 million for the 2022-23 season with a built-in $250,000 pay raise coming each season. He’ll be making $5,650 for the 2023-24 season, and by the end of the deal, he’s scheduled to make $7,150,000 for the 2029-30 season.
In total, it’s a $50.2 million deal.
“By leading Auburn’s men’s basketball program to unprecedented heights, Coach Bruce Pearl has earned this contract extension that’s commensurate with his level of achievement within the Southeastern Conference,” Greene said in a statement Saturday. “We are thrilled to agree on terms that will keep BP on the Plains for many years to come while investing in his assistant coaches and support staff.
“In addition to Auburn’s remarkable on-court success under his leadership, Coach Pearl has tirelessly championed Auburn Athletics and Auburn University while serving our community in countless ways. This extension ensures that Auburn’s commitment to Coach Pearl matches BP’s commitment to Auburn.”
Greene and Pearl first announced the deal Friday night in a video posted to social media, with Greene boasting that he’s locked up Pearl ‘for life.’
The video played on the scoreboard at the Auburn gymnastics meet Friday night, leading to an eruption from fans in Auburn Arena.
“I am grateful to our Director of Athletics, Allen Greene and our administration, Dr. Jay Gogue, General Burgess and Rich McGlynn, for their continued commitment to Auburn Basketball and helping us build a competitive program,” Pearl said in his own statement. “My intent when I came to Auburn was to have enough success for this to be my last coaching job. My family and I love Auburn University, the proud tradition, our alumni, student and fan support, as well as the close-knit community we have here on the Plains.
“I am grateful to all of my players, coaches and support staff for making history. Auburn will be our family’s forever home. I am humbled and blessed to be your head coach for a very long time. War Eagle!”
Pearl is set to be the third highest-paid coach in the country next season, since Duke’s Mike Kryzewski is retiring.
Kentucky’s John Calipari reportedly makes more than $8 million per year and the contract for Villanova’s Jay Wright reportedly makes more than $6 million per year currently.
But Pearl’s new contract tops Chris Beard’s $5 million pay at Texas and tops the pay for the next highest-paid coach in the SEC, Rick Barnes, who is reportedly making $4.7 million annually.
Pearl is in the midst of his eighth season at Auburn. Prior to Saturday’s game with Oklahoma, he has a 157-93 record in that time, including a 19-1 record this season.
Pearl’s Tigers have established themselves as one of the nation’s top teams in 2021-22. Auburn has won 16 games in a row (prior to Saturday).
Pearl led the Auburn men’s program to its first-ever Final Four in 2019.
Pearl has a 617-238 overall record in 27 seasons as a head coach with prior stops at Tennessee, Milwaukee and Southern Indiana.
Complete details of the contract were not made available immediately, but Auburn announced the pay on Pearl’s eight-year deal is as follows: