‘A remarkable journey’: A look at how Bryan Harsin’s dedication to football led him to Auburn

AUBURN - When the Auburn Tigers take the field against the Akron Zips on Saturday night, there will be a new man leading the charge out of the locker room.

Bryan Harsin is closing in on his debut as the 26th head football coach in program history with a game that comes 254 days after he was introduced to the Tigers’ fanbase.

The hiring of Harsin, who spent the last seven years as the head coach at Boise State, caught most by surprise, something Harsin acknowledged once he and his family touched down in Auburn.

“I know there’s a lot of questions about me. I know many of you don’t know who I am, but I feel like I know who Auburn is,” Harsin said at his introductory press conference on Dec. 24. “I’m excited to learn more, but as far as what I’ve been able to gather through this and the people that have been involved in it, that’s the reason I’m here.

"Auburn is about people. This is what I want to be a part of, and this is what I want my family to be part of.

“I’m proud to be here, and more importantly, when people and our fans watch this team play, I want them to be proud of the team that’s on that field. I want them to be proud that I’m the head coach at Auburn University.”