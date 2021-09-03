‘A remarkable journey’: A look at how Bryan Harsin’s dedication to football led him to Auburn

AUBURN - When the Auburn Tigers take the field against the Akron Zips on Saturday night, there will be a new man leading the charge out of the locker room.
Bryan Harsin is closing in on his debut as the 26th head football coach in program history with a game that comes 254 days after he was introduced to the Tigers’ fanbase.
The hiring of Harsin, who spent the last seven years as the head coach at Boise State, caught most by surprise, something Harsin acknowledged once he and his family touched down in Auburn.
“I know there’s a lot of questions about me. I know many of you don’t know who I am, but I feel like I know who Auburn is,” Harsin said at his introductory press conference on Dec. 24. “I’m excited to learn more, but as far as what I’ve been able to gather through this and the people that have been involved in it, that’s the reason I’m here.
"Auburn is about people. This is what I want to be a part of, and this is what I want my family to be part of.
“I’m proud to be here, and more importantly, when people and our fans watch this team play, I want them to be proud of the team that’s on that field. I want them to be proud that I’m the head coach at Auburn University.”
Harsin came to Auburn with the objective of helping the Tigers contend for national titles on a regular basis, a challenge further complicated by sharing the same state as the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The path ahead for Harsin in Auburn will have its share of bumps, but based on everything he’s done leading up to his arrival, the 44-year-old is sure to face those impending hurdles head-on.
The man called ‘The Mongoose’
Throughout most of Harsin’s adult life, he’s been seen as an offensive guru or an up-and-coming coach with a penchant for trick plays.
To veteran NFL quarterback Jake Plummer, Harsin is the wise-cracking kid from just down the street in Boise.
Plummer got to know Harsin growing up thanks to Plummer’s grandmother, who lived near Harsin’s family. Plummer and the rest of the neighborhood children were enamored with Harsin’s dad Dale, who was a drag racer and kept his Funny Car in the yard where all the kids could sneak a glimpse.
Plummer recalled he and Harsin scrapping a bit in their youth, but before too long the two played Little League baseball together. Dale coached the boys, and while Plummer was two years older than Harsin, it was Harsin who delivered the game-winning home run to clinch a championship when he was about 9 years old.
The two both had an interest in football, and Plummer later shined as a star quarterback at Capital High School in Boise before heading off to Arizona State. Plummer’s departure after the 1992 season meant head coach Steve Vogel needed someone to fill his star quarterback’s shoes; Harsin, then a fullback, was an unlikely candidate.
Harsin recalled being at a three-day camp that summer and his position coach not showing up. Waiting patiently for something to do, The 11th-grader walked over to the quarterbacks and started throwing with the group, which immediately caught Vogel’s eye.
Before long, Harsin was working full-time at the position.
“Nobody really wanted to try and replace Jake,” Vogel told the Idaho Statesman in 2011. “But Hars knew he wasn’t the best running back on the team and he wanted to play, so he volunteered. That’s the kind of attitude he has. He’s going to do what he has to do to get what he wants.”
Filling in for someone like Jake “The Snake” Plummer would take someone with confidence, and Harsin didn’t lack it. Stories have circulated about Harsin being called “The Mongoose” once he took over the position; according to Plummer, it was Harsin who pushed for that nickname.
“That was his doing. Like I said, he’s a smart ass,” Plummer said with a laugh. “You know a mongoose can kill a snake, right? So he was the mongoose because he wanted to have everybody forget about me and think about 'The Mongoose'.”
Replacing a quarterback who threw for 6,097 yards and 68 touchdowns in his final two seasons would be incredibly difficult, but Harsin made plenty of plays when given the chance. Harsin helped the Golden Eagles reach the state championship game during his junior season, and in total he posted a 17-5 record as the starting quarterback.
Harsin’s high school exploits led him to walk on at Boise State, which at the time was coming off a 13-win season and a runner-up finish as a Division I-AA team.
Harsin received a scholarship following his redshirt freshman year in 1995 before enduring a tremendously difficult 1996. Boise State head coach Pokey Allen sat out the majority of the Broncos’ two-win season — their first as a Division I-A program — while battling cancer; he ultimately passed away that December at 53 years old.
Allen’s death led to the hiring of Houston Nutt, then a 40-year-old rising star in the coaching profession who was beginning his second stint as a head coach. Looking back, Nutt said Harsin’s appreciation for the ins and outs of the game were very obvious.
“Bryan was, to me, a gym rat that loved football, loved film, loved studying it,” Nutt said. “He was a sponge that took everything in and, I’ll tell you, a competitor. A real competitor. He was a great young man who did things the right way.”
Nutt left after one season and was replaced by Dirk Koetter, the former Oregon assistant who saw what the Broncos were doing and challenged them to step it up in every facet of their lives.
Harsin remembered vividly the day Koetter tore the team apart regarding how they conducted themselves on the field, in the classroom and in the community. Harsin admitted it initially made the players dislike Koetter before they reflected and realized the new head coach was right.
For Harsin, it was a lesson he carried with him for years to come.
“It took a lot of guts to get in front of a team and say that, and had he not done that I don’t know what would have happened those two years — when I finished up — how that team would have been,” Harsin said on Podcast Ain’t Played Nobody in 2019. “He said what he had to say, and it was really bold and necessary."
Harsin’s hopes of playing under Koetter were severely hampered when he broke his leg during preseason camp in 1998, Koetter’s first year in Boise.
Regardless, Harsin stuck around and learned under Koetter for two seasons, the final one being truly historic for the team. He backed up Bart Hendricks in 1999 as Hendricks earned Big West Conference Player of the Year honors and helped Boise State win 10 games, including the first bowl in program history.
Harsin hung up his helmet having been a three-year letterman with 23 appearances, 11 completions, 155 passing yards and one touchdown — the score coming in Boise State’s loss to No. 17 UCLA during Harsin’s senior season.
Despite seeing limited action, Harsin held his head high at the end.
“I’m not bitter about anything that’s gone on,” Harsin told The Idaho Statesman entering his final game. “I’m above that. Sometimes you get a break; sometimes you don’t. This is how it’s turned out, and I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world.”
Harsin confided in the Statesman that his lifetime goal was “to be a coach or be an offensive coordinator at the Division I level.”
As it turned out, Harsin was shooting a little too low.
Getting started
Koetter explained it was obvious early on that Harsin had the makings of a coach, and once his playing career ended Harsin started looking for an opportunity. He found one courtesy Boise State assistant Dan Hawkins, who had connections at Eastern Oregon and helped Harsin get on as a running backs/receivers coach.
Harsin returned to Boise after the 2000 season to become a graduate assistant as part of Hawkins’ first staff as head coach. Harsin was elevated to tight ends coach prior to the 2002 season and stayed in that role for four seasons, a run during which the Broncos went 45-7 and won the Western Athletic Conference every year.
Hawkins left after the 2005 season for Colorado and was replaced by Chris Petersen, who had been the Broncos’ offensive coordinator. Despite Harsin’s youth, Petersen tabbed the 29-year-old as his play-caller and quarterbacks coach.
Harsin’s first season in his new role was one the Boise State faithful will forever cherish.
The Broncos put together a perfect 13-0 season in 2006 and capped it off in unforgettable fashion in the form of a 43-42 overtime victory over No. 8 Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl. The win is still remembered today for Boise State’s use of the Hook-and-Ladder and the Statue of Liberty plays to stay alive then seal the deal against the Sooners.
“[Harsin] made it work,” Boise State backup quarterback Taylor Tharp told ESPN in 2011. “That’s the way that staff was. They played the percentages, and then if the play they called didn’t work, we were always prepared three ways so we would have another option on the play.”
Harsin remained on staff at his alma mater for four more seasons after the Fiesta Bowl upset before a new job caught his attention.
Texas head coach Mack Brown came calling after the 2010 campaign with the intent of luring Harsin to a Longhorns program that won the national title just six years earlier. Soon enough, Harsin was southbound.
Harsin shared offensive coordinator duties with former Texas quarterback Major Applewhite, though Harsin called the plays. His final offense with the Longhorns was a productive one, as the 2012 squad averaged 36.1 points per game and posted a 9-4 record.
Harsin’s work at Texas didn’t go unnoticed, and after his second season Arkansas State athletic director Terry Mohajir reached out following Gus Malzahn’s departure to Auburn.
After Mohajir flew to Austin, Texas to meet with Harsin on Tuesday, the 36-year-old was introduced as Arkansas State’s head coach the following day.
“This is an opportunity that I’ve felt I’ve prepared myself for for a long time,” Harsin said at his Arkansas State press conference. “I didn’t know it was going to feel this good.”
From Boise to Auburn
Harsin led the Red Wolves to a 7-5 record in 2013 before the coaching carousel suddenly swung in his favor. Petersen left Boise State to take over at Washington, opening the door for Harsin to return to his alma mater.
One week after Petersen’s departure, Harsin was headed back to Boise.
Harsin picked up right where Petersen left off by leading Boise State to a 12-2 record in 2014, including another Fiesta Bowl victory that featured a Statue of Liberty play. His debut campaign was just the start of a strong run for the Broncos, which posted five 10-win seasons, seven consecutive bowl appearances and three Mountain West Conference championships during his tenure.
Harsin voiced his frustrations with Boise State’s leadership last fall as he pushed for the Broncos to leave the Mountain West amidst a postponed 2020 season. Nevertheless, the Broncos continued their recent run of success by going 5-2 and finishing as the runner-up in the MWC.
Harsin had been a reported candidate for several Power 5 jobs during his tenure at Boise State, but few rumors seemed to have real legs until last December. At the end of Auburn’s wild nine-day coaching search, Harsin was officially tabbed to replace Malzahn for a second time.
Auburn athletic director Allen Greene explained in May what made Harsin stand out.
“We talked a lot about what the team wanted, right, and so the team wanted to make sure we had someone who was incredibly consistent, who was incredibly focused, and — honestly — who wanted to have fun,” Greene said.
“Coach loves the kids hard, he works them hard, and then they also have fun. That’s a part of his profile that we talked about. He’s also someone who doesn’t have fear. He will step in, dig in the box and take a 98 mph fastball near the chin and get in the box again. That’s his personality, and it’s fun to be around people like that.”
Harsin’s lack of experience in the SEC made him an outside-the-box hire, but he and his coaching staff have been working to minimize its importance. The fruits of their offseason efforts will be on display starting Saturday, and many of those who know Harsin well are eagerly awaiting what the fall holds in store.
Hawkins commended Harsin for the intensity and determination he’ll bring to Auburn, while Nutt pointed back to Harsin’s intelligence as a player and how successful he was running the Boise State program. Koetter relished their similar backgrounds — both Idaho natives who reached the top level in football — and pointed out how Harsin knows exactly what he wants and what he needs to make those things happen.
You can count Plummer among the friends keeping a close eye on how Harsin and the Tigers handle themselves this season.
Few in the sports world have known Harsin for as long as Plummer has. Even though Harsin has never coached on a bigger stage than the one he stands on now, his former childhood friend has total confidence that “The Mongoose” will make the most of the moment.
“It’s really a remarkable journey that he’s been on. I couldn’t be more happy for him and pleased. Now he’s in a spot where he can really show us all what he can do, you know?” Plummer said. “What he did at Boise State was phenomenal. I think we take for granted how well that — that’s a great program, but that’s Boise. It’s Boise State. It’s Mountain West. It’s not the SEC.
“I never thought he’d leave Boise, thinking about how great a job that was in his home state and all that. Like any coach, when another opportunity comes and presents a challenge, you’re going to jump at it — and he jumped at it. I think he can do really well; in fact, I know he’s going to do really well down there.”