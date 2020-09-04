After virus paused track, Auburn receiver Anthony Schwartz ‘locked in’ on football future

AUBURN - The fastest man in college football suddenly saw his speed stopped to a standstill this summer.
Auburn’s dual-sport star Anthony Schwartz had opportunities on the track close on him with the onset 2020 pandemic, and he could’ve been left with nowhere to run once the spring track and field season was called off and summer paths toward the Olympics all went off the rails.
But instead, Schwartz had football to turn to — and his football family to welcome him — and now the speedster receiver says he’s completely focused on getting better on the gridiron.
“When everything got canceled, that kind of just put my mind towards football, trying to improve on football,” Schwartz said Friday in a press conference through Zoom. “Being able to hone in on my craft, I feel like football is the way for me.
“I feel like I’m locked in 100 percent on football right now and that’s how I’m looking toward the future.”
Schwartz was Auburn’s second-leading receiver last year as a sophomore, catching 41 passes for 440 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 357 more yards and two more scores.
He arrived late to his first fall camp at Auburn in 2018 because he was sprinting that summer at an elite level at competitions around the world. After the Outback Bowl in January he said his career was coming to another crossroads as avenues then lied ahead of him to try to take his track career to a new level, but, like everyone else, he was affected by the pandemic.
So in the summer, stuck at home instead of sprinting around the world, he turned his attention to route-running and receiver work, to prepare to get back with Auburn football this fall.
“It really just showed that everything is uncertain,” Schwartz said of how the virus hit. “You’ve just got to be ready to adjust. You’ve got to be ready for all these challenges, these trials and tribulations. I’m just happy to see that I’ve been able to adjust to it — especially being out and away from my brothers for five months.
“It was hard,” he admitted. “It was hard for me. I was still able to get the work in, and coming back, it was just great to see all my brothers and great to see how much we improved. It kind of was a blessing in disguise.”
Another blessing for Schwartz might just be the addition to Chad Morris to the coaching staff — who used speedster Sammy Watkins as a powerful piece the last time he was working in the weeds as an offensive coordinator, and who has elite speed back at his disposal in Schwartz.
“I’m not going to lie, at first, especially being in Zoom meetings, it was a grind,” Schwartz said of learning new changes made under Morris. “It was a lot of stuff thrown at us, a lot of new stuff, a lot of stuff that was kind of changed around.
"But I think when we were able to get here and we were able to walk through it and, being able to walk through it just helped us a lot. And then now I feel like we’re a completely different offense. I can’t go into detail, but it’s not going to be a normal Auburn offense. It’s going to be something different.”
As for Schwartz himself, with his focus on the football field, he might just look different under the helmet this year, too.
“Really in the offseason, I worked on becoming a complete receiver — able to run every route in the route tree, being able to catch the ball,” Schwartz said.
“That’s most of the stuff that I worked on. Then, over the summer, just trying to get back into it with Bo (Nix), getting back into the playbook, getting back into the whole offense in shape and just getting ready to have a big season this year.”
Auburn is scheduled to open its season Sept. 26 against Kentucky at home.
