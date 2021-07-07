Alex McPherson, nation's top-rated kicker, commits to Auburn

Auburn has found its kicker of the future, and he’s joining the Tigers from within the state of Alabama.

Fort Payne kicker Alex McPherson committed to Auburn on Tuesday. The 5-foot-10, 155-pound rising senior chose the Tigers over offers from five other schools, including Florida, Georgia and LSU.

McPherson is considered a three-star recruit per 247 Sports and a five-star recruit per Kohl’s Professional Camps. According to his Kohl’s profile, he won the kickoff competition at the 2021 Southern Showcase, won Kohl's Underclassman Challenge in multiple competitions and also connected on a 65-yard field goal.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McPherson was dominant as Fort Payne’s kicker, punter and kickoff specialist in 2020. The junior excelled throughout the fall by hitting 10 of 16 field goals — three of which were 55 yards or longer and two of which were blocked — with a long of 56 yards. He also hit 40 of 41 PATs and had 51 touchbacks on 58 kicks.

McPherson also had 32 punts for 1,453 yards for an average of 45.4 yards per punt.