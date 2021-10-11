All eyes on Auburn’s wide receivers following struggles against Georgia

One of Auburn’s most-scrutinized positions this fall was under the microscope for all the wrong reasons Saturday.

The Tigers’ wide receiver corps struggled with consistency against Georgia, and while the passing game generated 272 yards there remained myriad missed opportunities in the 34-10 loss.

In all, Auburn quarterbacks Bo Nix and TJ Finley targeted wide receivers 20 times with only 12 receptions. While not all eight passes can be solely blamed on the receivers, several of those incompletions were hard to ignore – especially during a game in which the Tigers had a chance to contend in the first half.

The question of who is Auburn’s go-to receiver also still remains, which stands as an apparent sign of the group’s inconsistent play.

“I know that we dropped the ball. I know that there’s been drops, and that’s something that we’re going to continue to work on,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said. “The drop issue, it’s frustrating. We did some things this week that I thought would address those things. I don’t know how many we had today. I didn’t count that up at this point.

“I know how it’s so heightened at this point, but we have too many. At the end of the day, we have too many.”