AUBURN — Damari Alston has a notebook that’s covered in ink thanks largely to one man.

The sophomore running back keeps the notebook for position group meetings, and it’s largely filled with wisdom imparted by his position coach, Carnell “Cadillac” Williams.

“I take [what Williams says], and I run with it,” Alston told the media Monday. “And I use it to my knowledge, because he’s been through everything that I’ve been through. He’s played the game at this level. He’s played in the NFL. And I just feel like taking notes from him definitely evolved the way that I approached the field, the way that I lead my team, for sure.”

Much like Williams once was, Alston’s in the thick of an Auburn running back room that’s expected to be both deep and talented this fall. Williams took snaps alongside a pair of future NFL running backs in Ronnie Brown and Brandon Jacobs. Alston will be taking snaps alongside Jarquez Hunter, who’s expected to fill the feature back void left by NFL Draft pick Tank Bigsby, and a former All-American in USF transfer Brian Battie.

Where Hunter and Battie are both coming into this fall as proven talents, Alston has little in-game experience from his one season at the college level, but his offseason has garnered much praise. One aspect of it has stood out in particular.

“He’s been one of the leaders, if you ask the team who one of the leaders are in that locker room right now,” Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said of Alston following Saturday’s scrimmage. “He was elected to the culture council unanimously. That speaks as high as any mark you could give when your team says this is a guy that drives the culture that we want.”

That “Culture Council” includes a little more than a half dozen Tigers, Alston said. The names that came to mind were mostly upperclassmen — juniors Keionte Scott, Jayson Jones and Payton Thorne, and seniors Elijah McAllister and Luke Deal, among others.

The only other underclassmen he named in that bunch was sophomore receiver Jay Fair.

He’s an exception to the standard among that council, being an inexperienced underclassman. So, where did that leadership come from? And when did it come on?

“One of my goals coming into this next year, I just wanted to be a leader and do anything I can to help the team out,” Alston said. “I feel like I embraced that role during winter workouts, but really started during summer workouts. I feel like I took a leadership role, took it to the next level.”

Helping his team in any way possible was a common theme in Alston’s answers. That includes recruiting, and working in special teams at practices, too. He began learning what that type of leadership looked like last season.

“After last year, being behind Tank and Jarquez,” Alston said, “I learned a lot from Tank and his leadership.”

Becoming a leader in the aftermath of Bigsby’s Auburn career wasn’t the only Alston crafted for this season, either. It’s one of many, which bore the fruit of his much-praised offseason.

“In the offseason I was like, ‘I’ve just got to be different,’” Alston said. “If I want to get to the goals that I’m trying to achieve, I literally have to be different. I have to do things that other people aren’t doing at specific times. I have to take the next step. I’m doing what’s required, but I’m also going to do a little bit more. You’re going to see me, most of the times I’m the last one off the field. That’s just how I roll. I’ve got to be different.

“I want to go two the league, I want to be great in the league, and I think that just takes a next level of drive. That’s just how I approached this offseason.”

The goals don’t stop in the offseason for Alston. This season, he wants to rush for 1,000 yards. After catching one pass last fall, he wants to be more of a contributor in Auburn’s aerial attack. He also wants to do “anything I can do” to help the Tigers win a Southeastern Conference championship.

Alston and his fellow running backs are in prime position to help Auburn with their individual talents alone. After running through the SEC to finish out last season, with Williams as their interim head coach, the position group was one of the better rushing units in the conference in the twilight of the year.

Now, it has an improved offensive line, and what looks to be an improved player on and off the field in Alston. As he embarks on a new role and a new chapter, he’s got several Cadillac-isms to keep in mind, but he doesn’t need to skim his notebook to know which one sticks out the most.

“There’s only two things we can control, and that’s our effort and our attitude,” Alston said. “And I just want to, like, emphasize that to the people around me. ... Like, there’s going to be some bust plays in football. It’s football, everybody’s going to mess up, but you’re doing it at 100%, that play might turn out like it didn’t look like a bust play, you feel me?

“So like, I feel like we keep our attitude right, we keep our mentality right and our effort, man we can be really good.”