Another player departs Auburn football program and enters transfer portal

Another Auburn football player has announced his intentions to leave the program, as receiver Tar'Varish Dawson announced Wednesday that he'd be entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

"First I wanna say thank you God for even letting me do something nobody in my family did," Dawson wrote in a statement on Twitter. "I wanna thank Coach Ike (Hilliard) for believing in me and always fighting for me, he knows everything I been going through and I love him for being there for me. I appreciate (Bryan) Harsin and Auburn for giving me an opportunity to even play in Jordan Hare Stadium.

" ... I just wish things could've been a little different on the football field. It hurts to leave but I really do thank you guys, I mean that from the bottom of my heart. So, with that being said I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 of my eligibility years."

With a record of 3-4 this season, Auburn now has more players who have departed the program than it has wins.

In two years at Auburn, the former four-star recruit from Lehigh Acres, Florida, first saw playing time this season, logging two catches for 40 yards and two rushing attempts in four games.

Dawson logged 32 of his 42 total snaps this season against Mercer and San Jose State. He only saw the field six times during the following three contests — twice against Penn State and four times against LSU.

Dawson's transfer announcement makes him the fourth Tiger in two weeks to leave the program, joining defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker, defensive back AD Diamond and fellow receiver Landen King.

King's transfer announcement, which came Tuesday, was less than a month after the sophomore opted to redshirt for the remainder of the season.

Dawson's departure now marks the exit of 10 of the players from his 2021 signing class — Harsin's first at Auburn. Dawson, King, Diamond, cornerbacks Kamal Hadden and Ro Torrence, defensive linemen Lee Hunter and Ian Matthews, safety Ahmari Harvey, quarterback Dematrius Davis and receiver Hal Presley have all departed the program.