Another road challenge for Auburn at Arkansas

In Auburn’s last two road games, the Tigers have been danger of losing to two struggling SEC teams before pulling off some late heroics to keep their winning streak alive.
If the Tigers are going to see their recent stretch in consecutive victories reach 20, they’ll have to get the upper hand on one of the SEC’s hottest teams.
No. 1 Auburn (22-1, 10-0 SEC) faces its second road game in four days at 6 p.m. Tuesday when the Tigers play at Arkansas (18-5, 7-3 SEC). While the Tigers boast the nation’s longest winning streak, the Razorbacks have had a notable run of their own with eight consecutive victories.
“This is a team that beat Georgia by 26 that we beat by two just in the last week,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said Monday. “Bud Walton [Arena] will be on fire, so we know we've got a great opportunity.”
The Tigers found themselves on upset alert Saturday against the Bulldogs, but some big plays down the stretch by KD Johnson, Walker Kessler and Wendell Green Jr. helped Auburn get over the top.
Pearl noted how worn out his squad was after the Georgia game – especially without point guard Zep Jasper, who sat out the victory due to illness and didn’t practice Sunday – and acknowledged the challenge of keeping his players fresh at this point in the year. Pearl explained his players were on the floor roughly an hour less than usual on Sunday in an effort to preserve themselves before facing a normal workload the day before the game.
Two of the players Pearl knows will have to play significant roles for Auburn are Kessler and Jabari Smith, the duo that has repeatedly put the Tigers in position to succeed. When asked about his tall, athletic players, Pearl noted how versatile Auburn’s big men have been this season and the ways they continually give the Tigers a chance to win.
“The fact that they've both got inside-outside abilities has been one of the things that has helped us be offensively efficient,” Pearl said. “They're both unselfish. They're both good passers. They're both good in ball-screen offense.
“We can do a better job of throwing it in there, and they can do a better job of sealing, scoring and getting the foul.”
Kessler and Smith will be counted on Tuesday against a Razorbacks team with no shortage of playmakers.
Arkansas boasts one of the SEC’s most effective offensive attacks – the Razorbacks are third in field goal percentage and assists and fourth in scoring – thanks in part to guard JD Notae, whose 18.7 points per game is tied with Vanderbilt’s Scottie Pippen Jr. for the conference-high mark. Pearl credited the Razorbacks as being as big and as physical as any team in the SEC and specifically pointed to Notae, fellow guard Stanley Umude and forward Jaylin Williams.
Pearl was especially impressed with Arkansas’ defense, which he expects will reach another level given the energy that will be present in the Razorbacks’ arena.
“They've got three guys that are 6-6, 220, that play two, three and four that can guard anybody on our team one through five. So they're able to do some switching [and] they can put speed, quickness and size on you,” Pearl said. “I think it's just their athleticism, their length, their size, their physical aggression, their ability to stay in front of you that make them so good.”
After narrowly avoiding slip-ups on the road in back-to-back games, Pearl knows his Tigers have to be well-prepared in order to have any semblance of success Tuesday night.