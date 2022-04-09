 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ashford shines as quarterback battle continues through A-Day at Auburn

  • Updated
  • 0
AU Ashford

Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford scrambles for yardage during Saturday's A-Day scrimmage at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

 Butch Dill, Associated Press

AUBURN --- With his arm — and his legs — Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford took center stage at Saturday's A-Day scrimmage.

The Oregon transfer and Hoover native finished 12-of-16 for 132 yards, en route to winning A-Day’s Lionel James Offensive MVP Award. He also rushed six times, and though he ran for a net minus-3 yards, he often extended plays with his legs, escaping the pocket several times.

“He did some good things,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said of Ashford. “Got the ball out of his hands, made some good throws. You’ve got a rush, simulating playing real football and what he would do. I thought he did that today.”

Ashford’s 132 pass yards were second-most in the game, which was a 10-9 win for Team Tigers against Team Auburn. With the format, Ashford had 127 of his yards for Team Auburn and the other five for Team Tigers.

While the redshirt freshman showed some flash, Harsin said Ashford should shine even more come fall. The quarterbacks did not play with contact at A-Day but Harsin said eluding real tacklers should be a strength for Ashford in game situations.

People are also reading…

“I think one of Robby's strengths is going to be [practicing] live,” Harsin said. “And it's not his fault that he doesn't get the chance to do that. We control that. A guy swings his arm out there, is that really going to be a sack with Robby? Probably not. He’s very athletic and you guys could see that today.”

Fellow QB T.J. Finley echoed Harsin, as he was complimentary of Ashford while looking ahead to his teammate's abilities being helpful later this year.

“Him using his legs is going to be a key factor for us this year," Finley said. "We might be able to get him in there and do some quarterback draws and things like that, so I can’t wait to see what he brings to the table in the fall.”

Finley led the game in total yardage, throwing for 137 yards and a touchdown on 11-of-19 passing, despite not seeing the field in the second half. Harsin praised Finley for his leadership throughout the spring.

“He’s got a good feel out there, but he’s also helping the other guys at his position, too,” Harsin said. “This is what I appreciate about the leadership that he’s provided this spring. He might be out there quizzing some guys on something that he already knows, that he had to work through, that he had to get help on, that other quarterbacks or other players helped him. He’s trying to do the same thing for guys he’s competing against.”

In regards to his leadership, Finley said “it’s all about helping guys.”

“When I was in Robby’s shoes, when Bo (Nix) was here, Bo helped me,” Finley said. “I’m just learning from guys before me that take the younger guy under your wing — even though we’re about the same age, but classification-wise, I’m older and things of that nature. I’ve been here longer. Like I said, whatever they need, as a group, they come to me, and they know I’ve got them.”

Freshman quarterback Holden Geriner also provided some late theatrics, finding tight end Landen King for a 19-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds left to make the score 10-9. However, Geriner and Team Auburn couldn’t convert a two-point conversion for the win.

“We were holding the clock a little there at the end, wanting to see that group score, and they did that,” Harsin said. “[Geriner] did that, he finished the drive. I thought it was good to see. That’s going to help him, too. We got that on film. We can go evaluate it. It’s more reps for him and then we can help him develop further.”

Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada didn’t see time as he continues to rehabilitate a shoulder injury suffered last season against Auburn, but Harsin re-emphasized that the quarterback should be ready for fall camp.

Harsin also re-emphasized that Auburn’s options at starting quarterback remain open, and that a starter won't be named until after the start of fall camp.

“I would say every guy at that position has the chance to be the guy,” Harsin said. “What I’ve told our players [is] they’re going to get their opportunities and the best players will play. That’s how it should be. And what we did last year, or the perception of that, really has no impact on what we’re doing moving forward.

“We’re going to decide who a quarterback is. That will happen before we go out there and play. And those guys, if it’s one guy, if it’s other guys that deserve to play, we’ll find a role for them on the field.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Where Auburn’s quarterback competition stands entering final week of spring practice

Where Auburn’s quarterback competition stands entering final week of spring practice

At the onset of spring practice, Bryan Harsin cautioned against placing a timeline on Auburn’s offseason quarterback competition. It wasn’t going to happen as quickly as some on the outside would prefer; the competition would unfold at its own pace as Harsin and offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau put every morsel of information under the microscope. Though Harsin had no target date for naming a ...

Cadillac Williams’ message to Tank Bigsby after Auburn running back considered transferring

Cadillac Williams’ message to Tank Bigsby after Auburn running back considered transferring

Cadillac Williams wanted to understand why. When reports surfaced after the end of Auburn’s regular season that star running back Tank Bigsby was flirting with the idea of entering the transfer portal, the Tigers’ running backs coach wanted answers. So, naturally, he went right to the source. Read more Auburn football: Trio of unproven Auburn wide receivers making strides this spring Where ...

Auburn's Walker Kessler entering NBA Draft

Auburn's Walker Kessler entering NBA Draft

The book closed on Walker Kessler’s sophomore season Sunday, when he was named the Naismith Trophy Men’s Defensive Player of the Year. Now the question is whether the book has closed on Kessler’s time on the Plains. The All-America big man briefly addressed his future Sunday in New Orleans after taking home his national defensive player of the year award. In speaking with the NCAA’s Andy Katz ...

‘More than basketball’: Auburn treasures bond of historic team after NCAA Tournament loss

‘More than basketball’: Auburn treasures bond of historic team after NCAA Tournament loss

Chris Moore draped his arm around K.D. Johnson’s shoulders as they ducked into the tunnel and into the locker room. A throng of Auburn fans sprinkled the stands inside the mostly empty Bon Secours Wellness Arena late Sunday night, the Tigers walking off the court for the final time this season. Auburn’s historic season — one of the best in program history — was over, succumbing to 10th-seeded ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert