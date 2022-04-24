AU assistant Jimmy Brumbaugh to visit Wiregrass Auburn Club on Tuesday

Auburn defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh and the other assistants logged a lot of miles on the roads of Alabama this past week, visiting high schools to meet with recruits and coaches.

“It’s been really good,” Brumbaugh said Friday afternoon. “Alabama has always been known for talent, and it’s good to just get out on the road and evaluate the players and get the transcripts and really find Auburn men that can help us.”

Brumbaugh believes the efforts have been well worth it and the coaches have covered a lot of ground.

“I really feel like we have,” Brumbaugh said. “You know, if each coach is hitting 30 to 40 schools a week and you’ve got 10 assistant coaches out there, you’re talking 400 schools. That’s a lot of schools and a lot of contacts.”

He’ll be back on the road recruiting this week as well, though he’ll make a pit stop in downtown Dothan on Tuesday night as the guest speaker for the Wiregrass Auburn Club Meeting at KT’s Tavern (168 S. Foster St.). All Auburn alumni and friends are welcomed and there is no membership required. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7. Food and beverage will be available.

Speaking at the various Auburn clubs is something Brumbaugh, who was a defensive lineman at Auburn from 1995-99, really enjoys.

“It’s good just to touch back base with the people that love Auburn football,” Brumbaugh said. “Everybody wants to hear about how the team is doing.”

Brumbaugh was hired by head coach Bryan Harsin in January, replacing Nick Eason, who left for his alma mater of Clemson.

He has been an assistant at 12 colleges since 2004 – including being on the staffs of SEC schools LSU, Kentucky and Tennessee. Brumbaugh was a defensive analyst at Oregon last year before being hired at Auburn.

He’s glad to be back at his alma mater.

“Well, you know Auburn is special to me,” Brumbaugh said. “It’s a place that really grows on you and has given me a great opportunity to play, but also to get my degree and experience coaching.

“To have the opportunity to come back to Auburn is one of a kind … somewhere you’ve had a lot of reps on the field and been in a lot of ballgames. There’s nothing like coming out in the stadium in front of that crowd and getting ready for a game.”

While at Auburn, Brumbaugh was on the All-Freshman team, was named second team All-SEC as a sophomore and first team All-SEC team as a junior. In his senior season, he played in just three games due to complications from an injury suffered late in his junior season and was granted a medical hardship to return for another year. As a redshirt senior, he recorded 51 tackles, six sacks and had three fumble recoveries.

Brumbaugh believes having put on the orange and blue of the Auburn jersey himself helps him to better relate to the players he is coaching now.

“I really think it does,” Brumbaugh said. “When you really think about everything that you’ve done … experience is the best teacher. The experiences that I had as a freshman walking out there, you know, and a young guy to the end of my fifth year of being here, it’s amazing when you look back at the last game that I played and it was against Alabama right out there on that field.”

Known as a great teacher of the game, Brumbaugh credits his defensive line coach at Auburn, Pete Jenkins, for helping him develop in the profession.

“He was my teacher, he was my mentor,” Brumbaugh said. “He was the guy who showed me how to develop players, and a lot of that is what he did with me.

“Like I say, success is one of the best teachers, and I had a lot of success as a player. I just went back to those basics and that’s what has really helped me as a coach.”

Brumbaugh doesn’t just coach on the field. His talks of Xs and Os off the field are a big part of the teaching process.

“If you reduce the game to techniques and fundamentals, now those guys really understand how to play and what to do,” Brumbaugh said. “What I try to do is go back to those certain aspects of just teaching them fundamentals and you make those average players good players and you make the good athletes All-SEC players. The more that they learn, the better they’re going to get. That’s what I try to focus on.”

During spring work, Brumbaugh believes the defensive linemen made some strides, but he knows there is still plenty to accomplish before the season opens.

“We worked on the fundamentals,” Brumbaugh said. “I never assume guys know anything, so it was good to just kind of get out there and go back to the fundamentals of everything.

“I felt like we built a good foundation and they understood what they needed to do and how they needed to do it. I think with every step, they’ve gotten better.”

He’s enjoyed working for Harsin.

“He lets you coach and he also has good leadership skills,” Brumbaugh said. “He tries to develop not only players, but the coaches and really, really gives you different things to think about in this process of everything we’re doing.”

Being back among the comfortable surroundings of Auburn has been a nice change for Brumbaugh and his family as well.

“Oh it’s been exciting,” Brumbaugh said. “My son (23) was born here and my son actually gets to go and see the places that I’ve walked.

“It’s so nice when people come up to you and tell you how much they appreciate you being back. It really makes you want to go out there and recruit and get it back to the level of winning championships.”