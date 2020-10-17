AU Notebook: Auburn’s recent struggles away from home continue

COLUMBIA, S.C. --- Auburn's string of rough road games continued Saturday in South Carolina.
Auburn’s loss to the Gamecocks on Saturday marked the fifth time the Tigers have lost a game away from home in their last six tries, dating back to last October. The Tigers lost at Florida, at LSU and in the bowl game against Minnesota last season and have dropped their first two road games at Georgia and at South Carolina this year.
Auburn’s lone win in that span of games was a 51-10 victory over Arkansas — then led by current Tigers offensive coordinator Chad Morris — on Oct. 19, 2019.
Nix’s strong start dissipates
Auburn sophomore quarterback Bo Nix got in rhythm against the Gamecocks and looked ready to put together his best road performance of his young career. As the game progressed, however, his strong start soured.
After starting the game 10-of-17 for 108 yards and a touchdown, Nix struggled the rest of the way, completing only eight of his next 20 attempts and throwing three interceptions along the way. The Gamecocks made sure to make Nix and the Tigers pay for those mistakes, as South Carolina scored three touchdowns off those picks.
Despite the struggles, Nix was able to lead a late drive that got the Tigers within nine yards of the end zone. While it prove to be too little too late, the performance left receiver Eli Stove impressed.
“He’s going to compete ’til the last second. He’s a competitor. Like, that last hurdle he tried to do, that just showed me that he wants to win,” Stove said. “Most quarterbacks won’t do that. They’d run out of bounds or something like that, but he wanted that first down and, you know, he’s a true competitor.”
Nix ended the game 24-of-47 passing for 272 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. His record as starting quarterback in games away from home drops to 3-5.
Auburn gets several key players back
Auburn had the majority of its banged-up players back on the field against South Carolina, as Stove, running back Shaun Shivers, offensive lineman Austin Troxell, defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant, and defensive backs Jaylin Simpson and Jordyn Peters were all in uniform Saturday after missing time in the Arkansas game Oct. 10.
Stove and Bryant started the game for the Tigers, while Simpson and Peters contributed at times against the Gamecocks. Shivers and Troxell did not see the field.
Stove spoke after the game after what it meant to get back in the lineup.
“It felt good to be out there with my boys, you know? I love the environment with them,” said Stove, who had seven receptions for 60 yards and one touchdown. “I wish it would have turned out better, but it felt good being out there.”
Tigers settling in offensive line
Through three weeks, the starting spots along the Auburn offensive line seemed like a game of musical chairs. If Saturday was any indication, the Tigers are beginning to cement what they want that lineup to look like.
Troxell was back as an option for Auburn after being unavailable against the Razorbacks, but he did not get the nod against South Carolina. Auburn started left tackle Alec Jackson, left guard Tashawn Manning, center Nick Brahms, right guard Brandon Council and right tackle Brodarious Hamm and stuck with the five for the long haul.
The results were fairly positive in the first half, as Auburn averaged 5.8 yards per play and scored 16 points against a stingy South Carolina defense. Although the second half was marred with turnovers, Malzahn said he was pleased with what he saw from the unit.
“I think anytime you get in a for-sure passing situation, it makes it tough on the offensive line. You talk about that group coming into this game, what were they, No. 1 in our league on third downs, 19 percent, so they’ve got some big-time pass rushers. But I thought while we were mixing in the run and the pass, our guys did a solid job,” Malzahn said. “We had five guys and kept the same five guys out there. Like I told you to begin with, I think now you’ll see that group be able to grow and be able to improve.”
Tank finds his first touchdown
Freshman running back Tank Bigsby broke through for his first college touchdown on Saturday in the early minutes of the second quarter.
Bigsby had just about done it all for Auburn in recent games, taking handoffs, catching passes and returning kicks, but he had yet to find the end zone — until Saturday.
Bigsby broke through with a 4-yard rushing touchdown with 10:24 to go in the second quarter on a play that put the Tigers up 16-7 on the Gamecocks. It was the highlight of another strong game for Bigsby, who ended the afternoon with 16 carries for 111 yards and the one score.
Bigsby didn’t start against South Carolina, with that honor going to sophomore D.J. Williams. Together, the duo helped the Tigers rush for 209 yards in the loss.
