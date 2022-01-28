Auburn AD Greene announces long-term contract with Pearl

Auburn athletics director Allen Greene has announced a long-term contract extension that will keep Bruce Pearl the head coach for Auburn men’s basketball “for a long, long time.”

Greene boasted that he has locked up Pearl up for life.

“War Eagle, Auburn Family,” Greene said in a video posted to social media surely after 6:30 p.m. Friday night — presumably as the ink dried. “Tonight’s a great night. I’ve got a big surprise for you. We locked him up.”

Greene then turned the camera toward Pearl, who stood with him side by side.

Pearl thanked Auburn school president Jay Gogue and school executive vice president Ron Burgess, among others.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“War Eagle, everybody,” Pearl said. “Listen, it wasn’t that hard. I’m grateful to Allen, I’m grateful to the administration, Dr. Gogue, and Gen. Burgess and the folks who worked on this. My family and I are going to be able to stay and be your basketball coach for a long, long time.

“I’m grateful, I’m humbled, I’m blessed to be your coach. War Eagle.”