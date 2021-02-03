Auburn adds six to signing class

AUBURN - The creation of the December early signing period has completely changed February’s National Signing Day, and many football programs are normally quiet when the first Wednesday in February arrives.
This recruiting cycle, however, has been anything but normal for Auburn, leading to the highly-anticipated arrival of signing day on Wednesday.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff shored up their first signing class by officially signing six players on Wednesday.
The day began with offensive tackle Colby Smith joining the program a little after 8 a.m. before linebacker Joko Willis, wide receiver Tar’varish Dawson Jr., former Northwestern defensive end Eku Leota and safeties Cayden Bridges and Juwon Gaston followed suit.
Auburn’s latest signees give the Tigers 17 signees in the class of 2021. Per 247 Sports, the Tigers signed four four-star and 13 three-star recruits and have the 30th overall recruiting class in the country and the 11th-best in the SEC as of Wednesday afternoon.
“This is a big moment for everybody, certainly the university, our football program and each one of these players and their families,” Harsin said. “These guys that chose Auburn University, they made that simply through relationships with our coaches — the connections they had with them — and then understanding that there’s a fit for the culture and the type of people that we want to have in this program.
“I’m proud of our guys, I’m proud of the guys who are here on campus, I’m proud of the guys who have signed earlier who will be here in the summer and I’m proud of the guys that we just signed today.”
Harsin took time to describe what stood out about the six players Auburn added to the team.
Among the team’s defensive back additions, Harsin explained Bridges is a physical player who shows focus and determination and that Gaston shows true competitiveness and is a natural playmaker. He pointed out Dawson, who was the lone remaining commit from the Gus Malzahn era, never wavered and that he displays high energy while having great hands and great speed.
Harsin spoke highly of Smith, saying he has the ability to keep developing and play his best football as a Tiger. He pointed to Willis — who played at Troup County High School in LaGrange and is coming from Independence Community College — as a rangy linebacker with excellent quickness, and he deemed Leota — who had four sacks for the Wildcats in 2020 — as a player who can provide a pass rush for the Tigers going forward.
Harsin explained the talent proponent of the players Auburn recruited was important, but he repeatedly stressed how crucial the fit was for each and every prospect.
“These players that signed, they chose to be a part of this program and to make the right decision. And I think that's exactly what happened,” Harsin said.
“You build a relationship, you connect and you feel like this is a great opportunity for Auburn University to have this player be a part of our family and for this player to be a part of Auburn University. He feels like he can come in here and accomplish the things he wants to accomplish academically and athletically. That's where the connection happens, and I think our staff just did a really good job of that.”
Harsin commended the work of his staff and said the communication among his assistants stood out the most as they worked to complete the class. He again harped on the connection between the players and coaches and said his staff did a good job of keeping everyone on the same page and making sure all questions were answered.
Harsin’s haul Wednesday adds to an 11-player group the previous coaching staff signed two months ago.
As for that December group, Harsin explained quarterback Dematrius Davis and defensive backs Kamal Hadden and Ahmari Harvey were midyear enrollees; defensive tackle Lee Hunter, tight end Landen King and offensive lineman Garner Langlo are already a part of the program; and defensive back A.D. Diamond, defensive linemen Ian Mathews, Marquis Robinson and Tobechi Okoli and wide receiver Hal Presley will join the team at the end of May.
Harsin explained the Tigers aren’t done signing players for this class yet. While he cannot name specific players, Auburn has two clear targets in running back Jarquez Hunter and offensive tackle Jordan Monko who are not announcing their decisions until Friday.
Wednesday served as an important milestone for Auburn even with more work to be done. Based on what Harsin’s seen, the new Tigers head coach was pleased with the result.
“Through this process, [we were] talking to those guys and getting that feel for who they are and what they wanted to be. Is this the right place? Is this the right fit? Are there the right people? And no doubt in my mind we got the right ones,” Harsin said.
“We’re excited about today. The staff, we’ve been upstairs. Guys have been passing the phone around talking to those guys — certainly moving onto finishing this class as well — and the energy in here has been very good.”