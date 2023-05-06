Auburn football got another offensive addition from the transfer portal Saturday, as former Ohio State receiver Caleb Burton announced he'd be continuing his career on the Plains.

This is Auburn's second transfer pickup in as many days, as former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne announced Friday he'd be coming to Auburn. That's not three transfers Auburn has picked up from the spring cycle, including Appalachian State linebacker Jalen McLeod.

Since Hugh Freeze's arrival, Auburn has added 15 players from the transfer portal.

Burton spent one season with the Buckeyes, but didn't log a snap. He was also injured to begin this year's spring practice period, and his entrance to the transfer portal was announced April 30, the final day of the spring portal window.

A four-star recruit out of Lake Travis (Texas) High School, Burton was listed as a top-100 prospect by 247Sports, and was the No. 10 receiver in the 2022 class.

Receiver was already a position of need for Freeze and his offense coming into the second portal window, but that escalated as both Landen King and Tar'Varish Dawson entered the portal following spring practices.

Even with both King and Dawson, Freeze highlighted both the receiver and quarterback rooms as two of the positions that were furthest behind at one point in spring practices. He largely attributed any struggles to learning a new offensive scheme and concepts.

"We just have a long way to go is the quarterback room and the wide receiver room," Freeze said March 20. "Not saying we’ve arrived at other spots yet, but those are the farthest off because they’re probably the most — we ask them to do the most, truthfully. It’s brand new to them."