Auburn aims to ‘leave no stone unturned’ after first loss of Bryan Harsin era

In the aftermath of Auburn’s first loss of 2021, Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin and linebacker Chandler Wooten chose their words carefully.
It was no secret Saturday’s 28-20 loss to Penn State stung, but Harsin and Wooten took turns answering questions and explaining their perspective on the team’s first loss since New Year’s Day. Harsin harped on a number of things that could be improved, but overall his message was one of not letting the mistakes that cost Auburn linger any longer.
“Ultimately, from this point on, what do we do tomorrow? What’s the attitude, what’s the effort, what’s the focus that we’re going to get from this team?” Harsin said.
“I think it’s something that you want to absorb and take in, and then you do everything in your power to not let that happen again. And, that’s everybody. Anytime — really, this should be every single week, in my opinion – is you go back and look at it, you’re always trying to do everything you can to put yourself in the best position.
“You’ve got to leave no stone unturned and prepare yourself in a way that you’re going there to win — not just be a part of it. I thought we had a lot of guys that prepared themselves to win. I think we’ve got to get better at that.”
Harsin’s push for improvement mirrored the message from Wooten, who was put in a challenging spot Saturday but performed well given the circumstances.
Auburn’s linebacker corps was decimated in the second half against the Nittany Lions thanks to Zakoby McClain’s ejection due to targeting and Owen Pappoe’s apparent injury, which put the onus on Wooten to make plays. The senior came through against Penn State by delivering 10 tackles, which left him tied for the game-high with Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith.
As well as Wooten played in the top-25 matchup, he made it obvious he was not content afterward.
“We’ve got to get better in every phase: offense, defense and special teams,” Wooten said. “We’ve got to capitalize on every moment we all have.”
Wooten spoke specifically about the defense and explained the Tigers played much better when they forced Penn State into third-and-medium or third-and-long situations. He explained he’s learned the team has a group of fighters and the sting of the loss is what every player should be feeling.
Auburn’s miscues Saturday night led players such as McClain and wide receiver Kobe Hudson to apologize on social media and vow for better results going forward. Those pledges are along the same lines as Harsin’s, who didn’t hesitate to acknowledge how much coming up short hurt.
Harsin arrived in Auburn with high expectations and an understanding his primary objective was helping the Tigers stand as national title contenders year after year.
While Harsin’s first game against a marquee opponent didn’t go in the Tigers’ favor, he explained his thinking about the future at Auburn remains the same.
“We came here and played a really good Penn State team on the road. We gave ourselves an opportunity to go win the game; those are games that you want to win. Those are the games that we came here to win,” Harsin said.
“We didn’t come here to just play and be in the game; we came here to win the game. That’s going to be the mindset with everybody around in this program — not just showing up and playing well, but finding a way to win.
“The goal is a big part of that – if you want to be a championship team, you have to win on the road.”
Running Bigsby: It was no coincidence that Auburn’s strong second half came together on the back of sophomore running back Tank Bigsby.
Bigsby ran hard throughout Saturday’s game and ended the loss with 23 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns. The effort stands as Bigsby’s seventh career 100-yard rusing game and his fourth consecutive 100-yard game dating back to last fall.
Bigsby’s two rushing touchdowns against the Nittany Lions marked the fourth time he’s provided multiple scores in a game.
Bigsby now has 185 career carries for 1,177 rushing yards and nine rushing scores.
Shivers, Simpson unavailable: Auburn played without two regular contributors for the second straight week on Saturday night.
Running back Shaun Shivers and cornerback Jaylin Simpson were unavailable for the Tigers’ showdown against the Nittany Lions. Shivers missed the Alabama State game last week for undisclosed reasons, while Simpson left the season opener against Akron with an apparent injury.
Neither Shivers nor Simpson were seen with the team during warmups Saturday.
“Could not attend my Auntie funeral today or the game today,” Shivers tweeted Saturday afternoon.
Shivers, a senior, entered the season as the Tigers’ No. 2 running back behind sophomore Tank Bigsby. Shivers rushed for 24 yards and one touchdown and also had a 19-yard touchdown reception in the team’s season-opening victory over Akron on Sept. 4.
Shivers’ absence opened the door for true freshman Jarquez Hunter, who made the most of his opportunity last week against Alabama State.
Hunter showed out against the Hornets by rushing for 147 yards and one touchdown – a 94-yard score, the longest run in program history – to add to what’s been an impressive start to his first season with the Tigers. Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin later said the team gave Hunter the game ball for his play.
Hunter ended the game against Penn State with nine carries for 63 yards.
Simpson, who is a second-string cornerback behind Nehemiah Pritchett, played in the season opener against Akron but limped off the field during the first half of the Tigers’ 60-10 victory.
While Auburn played without Shivers or Simpson, the Tigers did get a boost in the return of sophomore wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson, who missed the Alabama State game due to an undisclosed injury.
Johnson ended the game with one reception for three yards.