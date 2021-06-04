Auburn announces 100 percent capacity for home games in 2021

Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium will be rocking with 87,451 fans during football games this fall.
Those same fans will also return to tailgating around the Auburn campus before and after games.
Auburn athletics director Allen Greene announced on Friday that the program plans to have Jordan-Hare Stadium open to full capacity for 2021 season home games and will also allow on-campus tailgating get-togethers. Last fall, attendance was limited to 20 percent and tailgating was disallowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision to return to 100 percent capacity was made in consultation with state and local health officials and with input from shared governance groups representing students, faculty and staff.
“There is nothing like a fall weekend in the Loveliest Village on the Plains,” athletics director Allen Greene said. “From the pregame pageantry and eagle flight, to the postgame celebration at Toomer’s Corner and all of the shared experiences with friends and family. We are so excited to welcome back the Auburn Family to Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall and reintroduce our fans to the best game day experience in the nation.”
The Tigers open the season at home on Sept. 4 against Akron at 6 p.m. The game will not only be the home opener, but will be the debut of new head coach Bryan Harsin, who was hired last December from Boise State.
Auburn also announced ticket plans and game themes for each home game on Friday.
A limited number of Tigers Unlimited (TUF) football season tickets are available. The purchase of a Gray zone TUF season ticket guarantees access to lower-level seats inside of Jordan-Hare Stadium for all seven home games this fall, while TUF Bronze zone season tickets are also available in the upper level.
Also, Tigers Unlimited members will have access to renew their seats and choose seat locations in 2022 before tickets go on sale to the general public.
Tigers Unlimited members also have the ability to purchase away game and bowl tickets, based on priority and availability.
For ticket information, contact the ticket office by email at tickets@auburn.edu or by phone at 855-282-2010, Option 1.
Upper-level public season tickets, mini packs and single game tickets will go on sale later this summer, based on availability. Fans looking to purchase single game tickets are also encouraged to visit Stubhub, the official secondary ticket marketplace of Auburn Athletics.
Auburn Athletics will continue with full digital ticketing for the 2021 season. Digital tickets help to improve ticket delivery, minimize fraud, improve security and make sharing tickets quick and easy.
Auburn also announced that the Sept. 25 home game against Georgia State will be Homecoming, while the Nov. 13 game against Mississippi State is the annual Military Appreciation Game. The Sept. 11 home game against Alabama State is Hometown Heroes Appreciation Game.
Special theme games include Akron (Wear White), Georgia (Oct. 9) (Wear Navy) and Ole Miss (Oct. 30, Wear Orange).
Auburn’s other home game at Jordan-Hare Stadium this year is the regular season finale against rival Alabama on Nov. 27.