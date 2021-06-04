Auburn announces 100 percent capacity for home games in 2021

Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium will be rocking with 87,451 fans during football games this fall.

Those same fans will also return to tailgating around the Auburn campus before and after games.

Auburn athletics director Allen Greene announced on Friday that the program plans to have Jordan-Hare Stadium open to full capacity for 2021 season home games and will also allow on-campus tailgating get-togethers. Last fall, attendance was limited to 20 percent and tailgating was disallowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to return to 100 percent capacity was made in consultation with state and local health officials and with input from shared governance groups representing students, faculty and staff.

“There is nothing like a fall weekend in the Loveliest Village on the Plains,” athletics director Allen Greene said. “From the pregame pageantry and eagle flight, to the postgame celebration at Toomer’s Corner and all of the shared experiences with friends and family. We are so excited to welcome back the Auburn Family to Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall and reintroduce our fans to the best game day experience in the nation.”