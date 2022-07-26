Auburn approves upgrades to Plainsman Park

AUBURN – The Auburn University Board of Trustees approved on Tuesday the initiation of upgrades to be made to Plainsman Park.

Tuesday’s approval authorizes the University to begin the increased scope of the project, which will include three main components.

1) First Base Club - The expansion of first base stands, premium seating, club space, concessions, and improvements to the south entrance to Plainsman Park and the future Player Performance Terrace.

2) Right Field Terrace - The expansion of first base stands over the Josh Donaldson Hitting Lab to include premium seating and an enhanced concession experience.

3) Green Monster Terrace - The addition of a unique viewing area over the Green Monster, including improved concessions and restrooms to support patrons in left field.

“Enthusiasm for Auburn baseball has never been higher. Coach Butch Thompson, his staff and student-athletes have achieved remarkable, sustained success, including two trips to Omaha in the past three postseasons,” Director of Athletics Allen Greene said.

“These improvements will help Auburn baseball continue its trajectory toward a national championship while elevating the fan experience at Plainsman Park. We appreciate the Auburn University Board of Trustees for the vision, leadership and commitment to help the baseball program reach and remain at the top.”

In September of last year, the Auburn Board of Trustees approved the initial Plainsman Park Development Center – Phase II project and in November approved the selection of Cooke Douglass Farr Lemons, of Jackson, Mississippi, as the project architect.

Auburn Athletics has since determined the project will include a more comprehensive set of improvements at Plainsman Park, which are necessary to enhance fan experience and ensure Auburn baseball remains competitive with its conference and national peers.

“We’re thrilled and thankful that the Auburn University leadership approved the next phase of upgrades to Plainsman Park,” Thompson said. “I believe in our student-athletes and their families, our staff, our fans, and our university, who have all played a role in getting us where we are today.

"With an already tremendous footprint of our ballpark, these enhancements will provide our fans with one-of-a-kind experiences in college baseball. They will allow us to continue to put our best foot forward as a program and build on the current momentum.”