Auburn Arena changing to Neville Arena

A landmark upgrade is coming to Auburn Athletics.
Auburn Arena will be rechristened Neville Arena later this spring after the athletics department received the single largest gift it has ever received, the department announced on Tuesday.
The building will be renamed in recognition of Bill and Connie Neville, Eufaula natives, and the name change was approved by the board of trustees on Friday as the board also put into motion an expansion to the venue adding more practice space.
The arena is home to Auburn men’s basketball, women’s basketball, volleyball and gymnastics.
A dedication for the official name change is scheduled for March 4.
“With their transformational gift, Bill and Connie Neville are investing in the future of Auburn Athletics and Auburn University,” Auburn athletics director Allen Greene said in a statement. “Motivated by their love of Auburn, Bill and Connie’s philanthropy will directly benefit Auburn student-athletes for generations.”
It’s no small milestone moment: Auburn University has previously called athletics the front door of the university, and the current Auburn Arena has been pointed to as a part of campus people are proud of since it opened in 2010. In recent seasons, analysts around the country have ranked it among the best home-court advantages in men’s basketball.
“We wanted to do something special for men’s basketball because it’s become such another amazing Auburn experience,” Bill Neville said in a statement. “The fact that we can benefit so many student-athletes, students and members of the Auburn family was our primary inspiration. We’re honored that Auburn would consider us.”
In the most recent board of trustees meeting last Friday, Auburn associate vice president of facilities Dan King explained to the board that Auburn Arena had been overbooked ever since volleyball moved its operations into the arena, tightening up the availability of the practice courts in the building. All four of the Auburn teams the building hosts use the main floor and so do visiting basketball teams during pregame shootarounds.
The facility upgrade comes on the heels of Auburn men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl signing a new eight-year contract worth $50.2 million in total.
“It’s a remarkable time for Auburn Basketball,” Connie Neville said. “Coach Pearl has built a wonderful program, bringing excitement and enjoyment to the arena. We are very humbled to be able to make this gift.”
After the dedication March 4, Auburn plans to recognize the Nevilles on the court March 5 during the men’s basketball team’s regular-season finale against South Carolina.
Auburn says the Nevilles are members of Tiger Unlimited’s highest level of giving, and that their previous donations resulted in the naming of the Bill and Connie Neville Lobby near the east elevators in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Bill Neville serves on the Tigers Unlimited Foundation board.
“Bill knew how much his father loved Auburn and he’s dedicated much of his life to honoring his father,” Pearl said. “That’s how I look at this gift. I will always work hard to try to continue to bring championships to Neville Arena.
“This is a commitment to all four of the programs that call Neville Arena home. The fact that our guys will truly have a place they can call home 24 hours a day, seven days a week with the way they train, is very significant and will contribute to our ability to sustain success.”
The board’s approval of project imitation Friday now allows athletics to hire an architect to draw plans and bring them back to the board in the first phase of a three-step board approval process.
On Friday the board also passed final approval to the project renovating the women’s basketball locker room for the first time since the arena opened.
“The approval of our women’s basketball locker room renovation shows the continued commitment of Auburn University to helping us rebuild our program,” women’s basketball coach Johnnie Harris said. “Facilities have become a critical part of the recruiting process but is also important to building a team’s brand and culture. We are incredibly thankful for the message that our administration is sending towards our growth and future.”