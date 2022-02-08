Auburn Arena changing to Neville Arena

Auburn says the Nevilles are members of Tiger Unlimited’s highest level of giving, and that their previous donations resulted in the naming of the Bill and Connie Neville Lobby near the east elevators in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Bill Neville serves on the Tigers Unlimited Foundation board.

“Bill knew how much his father loved Auburn and he’s dedicated much of his life to honoring his father,” Pearl said. “That’s how I look at this gift. I will always work hard to try to continue to bring championships to Neville Arena.

“This is a commitment to all four of the programs that call Neville Arena home. The fact that our guys will truly have a place they can call home 24 hours a day, seven days a week with the way they train, is very significant and will contribute to our ability to sustain success.”

The board’s approval of project imitation Friday now allows athletics to hire an architect to draw plans and bring them back to the board in the first phase of a three-step board approval process.

On Friday the board also passed final approval to the project renovating the women’s basketball locker room for the first time since the arena opened.

“The approval of our women’s basketball locker room renovation shows the continued commitment of Auburn University to helping us rebuild our program,” women’s basketball coach Johnnie Harris said. “Facilities have become a critical part of the recruiting process but is also important to building a team’s brand and culture. We are incredibly thankful for the message that our administration is sending towards our growth and future.”