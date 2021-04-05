Auburn assistant Carnell “Cadillac” Williams reflects on return, outlook at running back

AUBURN - Almost immediately after Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn was relieved of his duties on Dec. 13, there were questions about whether or not running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams’ time on staff was also coming to an end.

As Williams explained after the fact, he had those same questions for quite some time.

Williams detailed his hectic offseason Monday as the Tigers get ready for their second half of spring practice. The former standout Tigers running back explained Malzahn’s firing immediately left Williams with uncertainty not only about himself and his family but the family of the other coaches and support staff whose futures at Auburn were very much in limbo.

Williams explained he wanted the best for Auburn while also being incredibly nervous about the unknown he was facing. That uneasy feeling began to shift once he heard from new head coach Bryan Harsin.

“I know when he first reached out to me, it was more or less like just getting to know me and kind of know about Auburn and the Auburn Way. Then later on, I guess after the bowl game when there was I guess a chance he was considering me, it got down to more the Xs and Os and just my philosophy,” Williams said.