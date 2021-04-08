Auburn assistant Nick Eason looks to extend Tigers’ tradition of strong defensive line play

When it came to longtime NFL defensive lineman Nick Eason joining the Auburn coaching staff this offseason, his mantra became if at first you don’t succeed, try again.

Eason explained on Wednesday that he was in the running to become the Tigers’ defensive line coach this winter thanks in part to his connection with Derek Mason from Eason’s time with the Tennessee Titans and Mason’s time at Vanderbilt. The job instead went to Tracy Rocker, a former Auburn standout and longtime SEC assistant coach.

Eason, who spent the last two seasons as the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive line coach, then turned his attention to finding another job in the NFL. As fate would have it, his return to the league wouldn’t be necessary.

Rocker’s second stint as the Tigers’ defensive line coach was short-lived, as he took the same position with the Philadelphia Eagles after roughly two weeks on the job at Auburn. With the job vacant for the second time this offseason, Eason jumped at the opportunity and landed it the second time around.

Now, Eason is easing into his new role with the goal of helping Auburn continue its storied tradition of excellent play up front.