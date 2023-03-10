NASHVILLE, Tenn. — If Auburn men’s basketball finds itself on any kind of postseason run, it won’t be in Nashville.

Any hopes the Tigers had of a deep run in this year’s Southeastern Conference were dashed when they lost to 10th-seeded Arkansas 76-73 on Thursday in Nashville. It was the 12th game they’d played since Jan. 28, and it was the ninth game decided by single digits, and sixth of those decided in the final minute of regulation or overtime. Auburn is 2-7 in those nine games.

But hope starts anew, technically at least, when Selection Sunday rolls around at the weekend’s end. While a deep run in the Music City would have bumped Auburn’s seeding in the NCAA Tournament, it’s effectively guaranteed a bid regardless. Teamcast projections had the Tigers listed as a No. 9 seed following the loss with an 86.5 percent chance of a bid.

"We have an opportunity to — whatever our seeding is," Auburn center Dylan Cardwell said, "We're going to play tough teams from the jump. We have to play hard, play physical and play better than we did tonight."

If Auburn shakes its status of tragically snakebitten, it’d likely have to do so under difficult circumstances. As of Friday morning, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm had the Tigers ranging from a No. 8 to a No. 10 seed, and Fox Sports’ Mike DeCourcey had them as a No. 11 seed Thursday afternoon. And as of March 9, Bracket Matrix listed no projection for the Tigers any higher or lower than those seeds.

Should Auburn fall anywhere between those seeds, it’d find itself in a scenario where, assuming it plays the highest-seeded teams possible, it could face a No. 1, 2 or 3 seed in the Round of 32.

Auburn has never found itself lower than a No. 5 seed in its three NCAA Tournament appearances under Bruce Pearl. The last time it was between the No. 8 and 10 seeds was under Cliff Ellis in the 2002-03 season.

Much like he has all season, Pearl said after the Tigers' SEC Tournament loss, the rest of the season and where his team could land was well-discussed.

"(We) Sort of set the table for them a little bit and tell them: 'Look, there are 260-something teams that are done and aren't playing in this tournament," Pearl said. "Auburn is one of the teams that's playing for a national championship."

Auburn’s month-long rebounding struggle continues in Arkansas loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Arkansas debuted a starting lineup against Auburn that looked like it put an emphasis on small ball.

The Razorbacks’ undersized efforts kept pace for much of Thursday night, pushing the floor and getting 12 fast break points while averaging 1.206 points per possession. But as quick and small as Arkansas played at times, they won the aspect of the game where size matters most.

Arkansas dominated Auburn on the glass in the Tigers’ 76-73 loss in the SEC Tournament on Thursday. The Razorbacks were plus-18 on the glass, including plus-7 on offensive rebounds. That led to 18 second-chance points, and a 19-of-23 night on dunks and layups.

It had three players record five or more rebounds, but none of them were taller than 6-foot-9. Makai Mitchell (6-foot-9) and Anthony Black (6-foot-7) each had six rebounds, and 6-foot-4 guard Davonte Davis had a game-high 10 boards.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said following the loss that Arkansas’ length and athleticism was a bother, resulting in being “dominated” on the boards, but it’s just one contest in a month-long stretch of the Tigers’ getting out-played on the glass.

Since Auburn’s Feb. 4 loss to Tennessee, only three of its games have seen it log a positive rebounding margin. Only one of those single-game margins — ironically a season-high plus-22 rebounding margin against Missouri on Feb. 14 — was a greater than plus-2.

Including the Tennessee loss, the Tigers are being out-rebounded 375 to 333 in that span, good for a minus-42 margin. The margin of Thursday's defeat was tied for a season-worst, as Auburn also had a minus-18 margin in its blowout loss at Kentucky on Feb. 25.

Following the Arkansas loss, Auburn center Dylan Cardwell said the Tigers couldn’t dwell too much on Wendell Green Jr.’s game-ending miss. It wasn’t the reason his team lost, he said.

“We got outrebounded by almost 20, that's the reason,” Cardwell continued. “They got a lot of second-chance points. They got a lot of free throws. We were fouling too much. It's like, if we want to control our destiny, we have to control it from the jump.”