Auburn baseball advances to Super Regional

Auburn baseball showed Monday that the only thing standing in its way this weekend was the weather, as Dothan native Blake Burkhalter struck out UCLA’s Josh Hahn to notch an 11-4 win and punch the Tigers’ ticket to a Super Regional 19 hours and 15 minutes after the game began.

The win secured Auburn’s fourth-ever trip to a Super Regional and its third under coach Butch Thompson. The Tigers breezed through their regional, going 3-0 against Southeastern Louisiana, Florida State and the Bruins, outscoring their opponents 51-18.

“I guess three out of the last four years, the Auburn Tigers can say they are going to a Super Regional,” Thompson said. “I’m not sure how many great schools have done that, but that’s a big deal and a great job by our program. Getting to host (a regional) finally, I think we proved it to ourselves that we can absolutely play well in this setting.”

Despite Auburn (40-19) standing out at the plate through the first two games of the weekend, its performance on the mound, particularly the performance of starting pitcher Mason Barnett seemed to be the difference in the game.

Barnett worked what Thompson called “the best he’s ever given us” Sunday evening, striking out a career-high 10 batters in a scoreless 5⅓ innings, officially throwing 88 pitches. The game was eventually suspended Sunday night in the sixth inning due to inclement weather and resumed Monday afternoon.

UCLA third baseman Kyle Karros said Barnett’s curveball was a difference-maker.

“I don’t know if he normally has that, but I think he landed the first one and I think it was [Auburn shortstop Brody Moore] said, ‘Woah, I haven’t seen that all year,’” Karros said. “His fastball, slider, that mix is good, but it’s hittable, but once he’s landing that slow curveball in there, too, it’s pretty tough to try to hit through that with such a differential in the speeds.”

UCLA coach John Savage added to Karros’ answer, saying that Barnett was “clearly the story of the day.”

Barnett’s worst came early, as he gave up a double to Cody Schrier in a 3-1 count to start the game, but he came back to strike out the side. In the second, Barnett issued back-to-back walks to start before working out of the jam, and he led off the third with his final walk issued.

After the third-inning walk, Barnett set down 10 consecutive batters, and he threw what would have been pitch No. 89 as an NCAA official ran onto the field and issued a stoppage of play.

“It was tough,” Barnett said of seeing his night end, “especially when you know you’re in a groove … but you can’t control that. You’ve just got to go with what you can control, and so it is what it is, but, as long as we win, it doesn’t really matter.”

Reliever Carson Skipper took over for Barnett when play resumed Monday, pitching 1⅔ innings while giving up two runs. Burkhalter, the Southeastern Conference’s leader in saves, pitched the final two innings. He gave up two runs on four hits while recording three strikeouts.

Even though Auburn didn’t plate two touchdown’s worth of runs against UCLA, its bats were still dominant. The Tigers worked themselves into a 9-0 lead alongside Barnett’s shutout Sunday night, and they added to it Monday with another three hits and two runs.

All-American Sonny DiChiara, the Tigers’ leading hitter all season, finished with a game-high three hits and four RBI. The co-SEC Player of the Year, who transferred to the Plains from Samford this offseason, batted .600 in the Auburn Regional, hit two home runs, and tallied seven RBI.

“I didn’t think I’d be sitting in this seat three years ago when I started college at Samford,” DiChiara said. “It’s just surreal. This team, we’re so close, and coming off what happened last year, these guys were just ready to get back after it and determined, and I’m just happy to be a part of that.”

Thompson added Monday that “it’s National Champion or bust” for his Auburn team, invoking a quote from motivational speaker Les Brown — “Most people fail in life not because they aim too high and miss, but because they aim too low and hit.”