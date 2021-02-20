Auburn baseball downs Presbyterian 6-1

No. 17 Auburn secured the series win by defeating Presbyterian 6-1 Saturday afternoon at Plainsman Park.

Richard Fitts got the Tigers (2-0) off to a strong start on the mound and, similar to Friday night, Auburn got four shutouts innings from four different relievers.

The offense was highlighted by a trio of solo home runs from Bryson Ware, Nate LaRue and Ryan Bliss. The home runs for Ware and LaRue were the first of their Auburn careers, while Ware and Bliss collected multiple hits for the second straight day.

Fitts allowed one run on a solo homer and issued two walks with six strikeouts. The junior right-hander faced the minimum and struck out six through four innings before giving up the solo homer to start the fifth.

After Hayden Mullins (1-0, 0.00) escaped a bases-loaded jam with nobody out in the sixth, Auburn stepped to the plate in the home half and broke the 1-1 tie on a balk with a runner on third.

Like Mullins, former Northview of Dothan standout Blake Burkhalter got out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh, this time with one out, and Auburn added to its lead on a pair of solo homers from LaRue and Bliss in the bottom of the frame.