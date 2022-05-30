Auburn baseball named No. 14 overall seed, regional opponents announced

Auburn baseball got more details Monday about its upcoming NCAA Regional.

The Tigers were announced as the No. 14 overall seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament, and will be hosting a couple of foes from the region, as well as a squad from the West Coast.

Southeastern Louisiana, Florida State and UCLA were announced as Auburn’s opponents for this weekend’s regional at Plainsman Park, the first hosted on the Plains since 2012.

No. 2 Florida State and No. 3 UCLA will kick things off Friday, with an 11 a.m. first pitch at Plainsman Park. No. 1 Auburn and No. 4 SE Louisiana will start at 6 p.m. Those games will be broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+, respectively.

This is the Tigers’ fifth time hosting a regional, and their first under coach Butch Thompson.

It’s Auburn’s (37-19) fourth tournament appearance under Thompson. They were a No. 3 seed in 2017, and a No. 2 seed in both 2018 and 2019, winning the Raleigh Regional in ‘18, and the Atlanta Regional and Chapel Hill Super Regional in ‘19 to mark their first College World Series appearance since 1997.

“I thought somebody took the wind out of me and punched me in my gut in 2018,” Thompson said. “We should have hosted here in 2018, and teams feel that way. And as good as we feel today, there’s some teams that don’t feel as good.”

Thompson credited baseball’s director of operations Greg Drye for changes to the Tigers’ schedule and how they impacted the program’s resume.

Auburn was 21-6 in non-conference this year, and it played nine non-conference midweek games following the start of SEC play, in which it went 8-1.

“At the end of the day, I appreciate the feelings, emotions out of somebody looking at a real resume and choosing the Auburn Tigers,” Thompson said.

The team Auburn has the most history with in its regional is Florida State (33-23), which it has played 119 times in the program’s history. The Tigers are 44-75 all-time against the Seminoles.

This year’s FSU team was one of the last four into this year’s NCAA Tournament, and finished fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Atlantic Division behind Louisville, Notre Dame and Wake Forest, all of which made this year’s tournament. The Seminoles had 24 games against top-25 RPI teams this year, and posted an 11-13 record in those contests.

UCLA (38-22) finished third in the Pac-12 this year behind Stanford and Oregon State, the No. 2 and No. 3 national seeds, respectively, in this year’s tournament. The Bruins lost a conference tournament championship thriller to the Beavers, with a 25-22 10-inning defeat followed by an 8-7 loss in a doubleheader Saturday.

Southeastern Louisiana (30-29) earned an automatic bid Saturday by beating McNeese State for the Southland Conference Tournament title. The Lions were 0-3 against top-25 RPI competition and 10-17 in their nonconference slate.

“To think, Friday morning at 11 o’clock, that Florida State and UCLA are going to play a game right here,” Thompson said. “I mean, that’s just the brand you want to continue to try to nurture and build to create baseball being played in the state of Alabama like that.”

This will be the Seminole’s 44th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. Their 49 appearances are second all-time, second only to Texas’ 51. This will be the Bruins’ 25th tournament appearance, and their 15th since 2000. Combined, the two programs have 28 College World Series appearances between them, with FSU carrying the bulk of those with 23.

While the Tigers have faced Florida State more than 100 times in their history, its matchup with SE Louisiana will be its third against it, and a game against UCLA would be the first in Auburn’s history.

Should Auburn advance out of its own regional, it would play the winner of the Corvallis Regional, which is being hosted by No. 3 overall seed Oregon State.