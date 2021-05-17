Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl preparing for new situation with remade roster

Pearl was already set at point guard in Cooper, but Green had done enough to catch the coach’s attention.

Green is one of four transfers entering the program along with Jasper from College of Charleston, North Carolina center Walker Kessler and Arkansas guard Desi Sills. Given the lack of continuity with a considerable portion of the roster, Pearl said he anticipates doing things a little bit differently when the team first gets together.

“When we start individual workouts when the guys come back, I may not start team practice right away where I’m actually going to start teaching our system. I actually may take some of the time and watch them play pickup. Because I want to see what Walker can do, I want to see what Jabari can do, I want to see what Wendell and Zep can do, I want to see what Desi can do before I put them in a system coaching.

“I’ve never done that before. That’s just how new the roster is so I can learn a little bit more about them — what they’re like without structure.”

Pearl further elaborated how important it was to see the players live since he hadn’t watched Smith in roughly a year and hadn’t seen Kessler since he was still in high school nearly a year-and-a-half ago.