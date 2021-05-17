Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl preparing for new situation with remade roster

Following a busy few months of roster overhaul, Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl has some of the same questions about his upcoming team as the Tigers’ fans.
Pearl spoke about the Tigers’ offseason last week during Auburn’s AMBUSH tour stop in Birmingham. He explained there’s still a lot of unknowns for an Auburn team that has added four transfers along with five-star forward Jabari Smith Jr.
“You know, people ask me, ‘How good we’re going to be,’ right? And I go, ‘Look, you’ve seen my guards on tape as much as I have,’” Pearl said. “Zep [Jasper] and Wendell [Green Jr.] are two guys that we’ve gotten to know and had great conversations with. We’ve had Zoom calls with, and I’ve watched them on tape.
“Really, a lot of it is just sort of projecting.”
While Pearl is still getting to learn several of Auburn’s new players, he explained he came across Green back when the point guard was still in high school.
Pearl recalled being in West Virginia to see Sharife Cooper play when Green’s La Lumiere squad also had a big matchup. Pearl said he was impressed with Green’s play and immediately called his son, Auburn assistant Steven Pearl, to ask about Green.
“I called Steven like, ‘There’s this little kid from La Lumiere, and he’s out there killing it. Who is this guy?’ And Steven hits me back and says, ‘Well, that’s Wendell Green. He’s probably ranked as a mid-major player,’” Pearl said. “I said, ‘He ain’t playing like a mid-major player right now.’”
Pearl was already set at point guard in Cooper, but Green had done enough to catch the coach’s attention.
Green is one of four transfers entering the program along with Jasper from College of Charleston, North Carolina center Walker Kessler and Arkansas guard Desi Sills. Given the lack of continuity with a considerable portion of the roster, Pearl said he anticipates doing things a little bit differently when the team first gets together.
“When we start individual workouts when the guys come back, I may not start team practice right away where I’m actually going to start teaching our system. I actually may take some of the time and watch them play pickup. Because I want to see what Walker can do, I want to see what Jabari can do, I want to see what Wendell and Zep can do, I want to see what Desi can do before I put them in a system coaching.
“I’ve never done that before. That’s just how new the roster is so I can learn a little bit more about them — what they’re like without structure.”
Pearl further elaborated how important it was to see the players live since he hadn’t watched Smith in roughly a year and hadn’t seen Kessler since he was still in high school nearly a year-and-a-half ago.