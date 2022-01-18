Auburn basketball coach Pearl calls hosting Georgia a 'trap game'

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl knows a trap game when he sees one.
Pearl was candid Monday when discussing No. 2 Auburn (16-1, 5-0 SEC) and its home matchup at 8 p.m. CT Wednesday night against Georgia (5-12, 0-4 SEC). Georgia is the only team standing between Auburn and a highly-anticipated matchup with No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday, which leads Pearl to stress to his players how dangerous the Bulldogs could be.
“[You keep the team focused] by being completely open and honest about it and calling it for what it is: it’s absolutely a trap game, but it’s a trap game against our rival,” Pearl said. “It’s a trap game [with an opponent] that we split the last two years with.”
Auburn’s game Wednesday will feature a Georgia team desperately seeking a shot in the arm after a rough start to 2021-22.
The Bulldogs have lost six games in a row dating back to Dec. 22, and while they pushed Texas A&M to the brink in their conference opener they’ve started SEC play with four straight losses. Georgia has struggled mightily across the board, as evidenced by the numbers: the Bulldogs are next-to-last in the SEC in rebounding (35.1 per game) and dead-last in blocks (2.8) and steals (5.0).
Even though Georgia won the last meeting between the two teams – a 91-86 slugfest last February – the Bulldogs are a shell of the team from a year ago. The Bulldogs lost nine transfers from its 2020-21 team, including shooting guard and Auburn fan favorite KD Johnson.
Pearl said Georgia does a good job of getting downhill and have routinely drawn fouls, which has the Bulldogs shooting the second-most free throws in the conference. He pointed to forward Noah Baumann and guard Aaron Cook among the players who have stood out for the Bulldogs this season.
“Tom Crean’s teams always play hard,” Pearl said. “They play from the beginning to the game to the end of the game, beginning of the season to the end of the season.”
While Georgia is looking for a break, Auburn is trying to keep the pedal to the metal.
The Tigers are riding a 13-game winning streak and are coming off a stretch that included three road victories in 11 days. Auburn’s latest win – an 80-71 comeback against Ole Miss – featured a strong performance from center Walker Kessler, who stepped up when the game was up for grabs.
Kessler had been limited in Auburn’s prior two games due to foul trouble but came on strong with 20 points and 10 rebounds to help the Tigers top the Rebels. Pearl commended Kessler’s performance coming off back-to-back quiet outings to help Auburn keep its winning streak alive.
“[The Rebels] go right at Walker. He gets one [foul], but he doesn’t get any more than that. And he’s able to dominate the paint,” Pearl said. “He’s able to dominate the rim, both offensively and defensively, pretty much for about 30 minutes of that basketball game. So good for him to have the mental toughness and fortitude to be able to bounce back and help us get that win.”