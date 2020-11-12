Auburn basketball gets commit from 4-star guard Trey Alexander

Four-star shooting guard Trey Alexander committed to Auburn on Thursday over fellow finalists Arkansas and Kansas. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound senior joins five-star power forward Jabari Smith Jr. as the Tigers’ two commits in next year’s signing class.

Alexander is rated as a four-star prospect according to 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the top prospect in Oklahoma’s class of 2021, the 11th-best shooting guard in the country and the 61st overall player in the country.

Alexander was a star at Heritage Hall School in Oklahoma City in his junior season, averaging 26.6 points, nine rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game for the Chargers. With Alexander’s help, the Chargers were 20-5 and had reached the OSSAA Class 4A quarterfinals when the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.