 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn basketball gets commit from 4-star guard Trey Alexander
0 comments

Auburn basketball gets commit from 4-star guard Trey Alexander

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Auburnmen’s basketball

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl motions for the crowd to get loud during a game last December.

 Sara Palczewski/

Four-star shooting guard Trey Alexander committed to Auburn on Thursday over fellow finalists Arkansas and Kansas. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound senior joins five-star power forward Jabari Smith Jr. as the Tigers’ two commits in next year’s signing class.

Alexander is rated as a four-star prospect according to 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the top prospect in Oklahoma’s class of 2021, the 11th-best shooting guard in the country and the 61st overall player in the country.

Alexander was a star at Heritage Hall School in Oklahoma City in his junior season, averaging 26.6 points, nine rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game for the Chargers. With Alexander’s help, the Chargers were 20-5 and had reached the OSSAA Class 4A quarterfinals when the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix on Auburn's 52-0 win against Samford

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert