Auburn basketball gets road win over South Carolina

The Auburn Tigers made themselves right at home on the road Tuesday night.

No. 9 Auburn jumped on South Carolina from the start of the action and held off the Gamecocks late on the way to an 81-66 victory. The win featured an excellent performance from guard Wendell Green Jr. as part of a Tigers bench that scored 40 points in the win.

"Just knowing that we needed some more energy off the bench, coming into a road game, trying to bring as much energy as possible — that's just kind of what I had in my mind today," Green said.

Auburn (13-1, 2-0 SEC) hit the court hot and left South Carolina (9-4, 0-1 SEC) searching for points from the start.

The Tigers overcame a modest 6-2 South Carolina lead in the game’s opening minutes by rattling off nine unanswered off the hands of Zep Jasper, Jabari Smith, Dylan Cardwell and Green.

Green was just getting going with his first bucket of the night, as he followed it with a layup and a jumper to put the Tigers up 15-10 with 12:35 to go in the first half.

Green’s two buckets were the start of a two-and-a-half minute stretch during which several of the Tigers’ reserves made the Gamecocks pay offensively.