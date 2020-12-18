Auburn basketball has plenty of respect for Troy going into Saturday match-up

As far as Pearl’s squad, there’s been plenty to like lately.

Auburn has played its best basketball of the young season during its winning streak, which was extended thanks to an 80-63 victory over Texas Southern. The win over Texas Southern featured an impressive defensive effort in the second half, during which Auburn quickly erased Texas Southern’s halftime lead and held the road Tigers’ shooting success from the field to 40 percent.

The turnaround was due in part to sophomore Allen Flanigan, who was limited in the first half due to two early fouls but came on strong with 15 points in the final 20 minutes of action.

Pearl explained the Tigers played better transition defense to close out the Texas Southern game, something they’ll have to do against the Trojans, which put up a season-high 79 points in their last game.

“Our transition defense better be on point [Saturday] because those guys are fast and they fly, and they will score on us,” Pearl said. “A little bit of our first-half issues was some bad shots on real good runouts, and that's something we've got to clean up on a little bit. So I think it had to do with our half-court offense with not as many bad shots and our transition defense. Those were probably the two areas where we were better in the second half.”