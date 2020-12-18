Auburn basketball has plenty of respect for Troy going into Saturday match-up

AUBURN - During his time at Auburn, Bruce Pearl hasn’t hesitated to take on in-state foes to test his Tigers. That’ll be the case again Saturday morning as the Tigers face another familiar non-conference opponent.
Auburn (4-2, 0-0 SEC) hosts Troy (4-3, 0-0 SBC) at 11 a.m. for the Tigers’ second in-state matchup after defeating South Alabama on Dec. 4. Auburn enters the game on a three-game winning streak just like Troy, which is coming off a 79-71 victory over Samford on Wednesday.
Pearl explained Friday why it’s always been important to him to schedule in-state competition.
“I just think it's good to give those guys a shot. Look, for the kids at Troy, a lot of them are from the state of Alabama. This is an exciting opportunity for them,” Pearl said. “We've beaten UAB — we've played them four years, we beat them four times, and I don't think by a total of 10 points. We beat South Alabama at the buzzer last year.
“That's going to get us better, and I think it's great for fans. There will be some people from Troy who will come up and try to get in the building. It's good for college basketball.”
Pearl explained Troy isn’t a pushover, either.
Pearl said the teams had a controlled scrimmage last year, and although the results weren’t publicized he noted the Trojans tested a veteran-laden Tigers squad. Pearl is preparing for that to be the case again this year given the Tigers’ inexperience coupled with the fact Troy has seven players from Alabama who will be looking to prove themselves.
As far as Pearl’s squad, there’s been plenty to like lately.
Auburn has played its best basketball of the young season during its winning streak, which was extended thanks to an 80-63 victory over Texas Southern. The win over Texas Southern featured an impressive defensive effort in the second half, during which Auburn quickly erased Texas Southern’s halftime lead and held the road Tigers’ shooting success from the field to 40 percent.
The turnaround was due in part to sophomore Allen Flanigan, who was limited in the first half due to two early fouls but came on strong with 15 points in the final 20 minutes of action.
Pearl explained the Tigers played better transition defense to close out the Texas Southern game, something they’ll have to do against the Trojans, which put up a season-high 79 points in their last game.
“Our transition defense better be on point [Saturday] because those guys are fast and they fly, and they will score on us,” Pearl said. “A little bit of our first-half issues was some bad shots on real good runouts, and that's something we've got to clean up on a little bit. So I think it had to do with our half-court offense with not as many bad shots and our transition defense. Those were probably the two areas where we were better in the second half.”
The play of Flanigan, who ended the Texas Southern victory with 18 points, drew a lot of attention.
Flanigan handled the point guard position with Justin Powell back at shooting guard for stretches against Texas Southern, and Pearl said Friday you’ll continue to see Flanigan get involved there. The Tigers worked with those two along with Tyrell Jones at point guard once Sharife Cooper’s eligibility came into question, and while Pearl said Flanigan doesn’t have the full playbook yet he made strides in playing the position.
Pearl said Friday there’s still no update regarding Cooper’s eligibility. Pearl anticipates the Tigers will continue to rotate players in as they have so far this season.
Pearl explained playing in-state opponents like Troy leaves Auburn vulnerable to a hard-to-swallow loss, but he said a team runs a risk like that against all other non-conference teams, too. He noted a lot of the Trojans’ players are from nearby Montgomery, had considerable success in high school and even showed up to Pearl’s various camps back when they were still college prospects.
Pearl understands the Trojans will likely come to Auburn on Saturday morning with a chip on their shoulders hoping to prove they’re capable of taking down the Tigers. His team’s mission is to simply prevent them from doing so.
“I'm sure that will be great motivation to come into Auburn Arena, and it'll be obviously a huge, huge game for them,” Pearl said. “It's another opportunity for us to continue to grow, get exposed and, you know, get better.”
