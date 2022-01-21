Auburn basketball looks to rise to occasion in Saturday showdown with No. 12 Kentucky

AUBURN --- As the Auburn Tigers prepare for a monumental showdown with Kentucky, they can look no further than their logo for inspiration.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl explained Thursday that the AU logo in the team’s locker room has two words around it: “Make history.” That mindset has fueled Auburn to its best start in conference play in 63 years; it could also lead to the biggest regular-season victory of the Pearl era this weekend.
No. 2 Auburn (17-1, 6-0 SEC) hosts No. 12 Kentucky (15-3, 5-1 SEC) at noon CT Saturday in one of the marquee matchups of the regular season. The battle between the Tigers and Wildcats will not only offer the winner an early advantage in the race for the SEC regular-season title, but it stands as the first matchup between top-12 teams in the 12-year history of Auburn Arena.
“It's great that on a Saturday in the middle of January, all eyes of the country will be on Auburn, Alabama, on CBS, on a Saturday afternoon. And it'll be for men's basketball,” Pearl said. “That's something that you might not have said a few years ago.”
The Tigers enter the highly-anticipated game riding a 14-game winning streak, the latest being an 83-60 victory over Georgia on Wednesday. The dominant win over the Bulldogs saw several Tigers show out to dispose of an inferior foe and avoid any notion of a trap game before Saturday.
Auburn point guard Wendell Green Jr. and center Walker Kessler showed out once again in a winning effort. Green registered his second double-double as a Tiger by putting up 10 points and 11 assists, while Kessler bullied the Bulldogs throughout the night by registering six blocks to go with 15 points and six rebounds.
When asked about Green and Kessler, Pearl explained their importance cannot be overstated.
“[They are] really, really, really crucial,” Pearl said. “Wendell is a dynamic player, and he's really good with the basketball in his hands. [He’s] really good in ball screens and really good in space and a great threat to shoot the ball.
“Walker, again, impacted the game at the rim as much as any player in college basketball. Offensively in the air and defensively in the air, he can make plays on both ends.”
Kessler and Green will be counted on against a Wildcats squad determined to stake their claim for the top spot in the conference.
Pearl pointed out the Wildcats have the top offense in the SEC thanks in part to their dangerous transition offense. He also noted how well Kentucky pushes the fastbreak as well as how the Wildcats consistently outrebound their opponents.
Pearl praised Kentucky guard TyTy Washington, saying Washington is one of the nation’s most-improved players from his senior year of high school to now. He also spoke highly of fellow guard Sahvir Wheeler, the Georgia transfer who Pearl described as being much like Green due to his ability to get downhill, his deceptive speed and his fearlessness on the floor.
One of Auburn’s biggest concerns for Saturday involves Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who has taken the SEC by storm.
Tshiebwe has been a force down low in his first season with the Wildcats, and entering Saturday’s game he leads the SEC in rebounds per game (14.8) and field goal percentage (61.6) while standing fifth in scoring (16.1).
Pearl lauded Tshiebwe as the biggest, strongest and fastest player going up and down the floor. He singled out Tshiebwe’s propensity to bring down rebounds offensively and defensively as something that could cause real issues.
“If he's around the basket and you miss, he's going to get the rebound, so everybody will try to pull him away from the basket. It's easier said than done,” Pearl said of Tshiebwe. “On the offensive end when Dylan [Cardwell] or Walker go over to try and block a shot – which they've been known to do a time or two – he's just going to be gobbling up the backside of every miss.
“You're kind of damned if you do, you're damned if you don't if you rotate over to try to block shots.”
Pearl explained how Auburn has approached the season, saying the main objectives have been for the players to go about their business every day and to continue to get better. While Pearl was less than pleased with the Tigers’ second-half performance against Georgia, he credited the team for how it’s improved overall since its double-overtime loss to UConn back on Nov. 24.
Pearl didn’t downplay Saturday’s matchup, instead saying it’s likely the biggest home game since he’s been coaching. He emphasized how much the Auburn program has changed over the years, saying the Wildcats simply respecting the Tigers won’t be enough to get a win like it might have been in years past.
Pearl praised the Kentucky program for its many accomplishments over the years and admitted the Wildcats’ history of winning goes back much further than the Tigers’.
That history, however, is added to every season, and Pearl is eager for his Tigers to seize this moment against one of college basketball’s blue bloods.
“You want to be able to leave your mark,” Pearl said. “It matters. It stands the test of time.”