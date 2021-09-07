Auburn basketball player Allen Flanigan undergoes foot surgery, to miss 12-14 weeks

Flanigan could have potentially entered the NBA Draft process this offseason but ultimately decided on April 20 that he would return to the Tigers.

“As many of you know, playing in the NBA has always been my lifelong dream, but I also have other goals and dreams like becoming an All-SEC player or award finalist and leading this team to something special like an SEC Championship or NCAA Tournament,” Flanigan wrote in part on social media.

“With that being said, I will no longer be focusing on the 2021 NBA Draft. I’m coming back! The journey continues … let’s be great!!!”

Flanigan not only played well at shooting guard, but he also stepped up with the Tigers needed him elsewhere. he played point guard when Cooper was not available on multiple occasions in order to help Auburn while the NCAA determined the freshman point guard’s eligibility status.

“It was just a new experience for me, playing [point guard] in a game. I’ve been working on it this summer and in practices throughout the preseason,” Flanigan said on Dec. 15. “Coach Pearl, he’ll move it around a couple of games. I like it.”