Auburn basketball player JT Thor plans to test NBA Draft waters

AUBURN – Auburn freshman forward JT Thor plans to submit his name for the 2021 NBA Draft and go through the NBA's evaluation process, he announced Tuesday.

“First and foremost, I’d like to thank Coach Pearl and the entire coaching staff here at Auburn for accepting me with open arms both on and off the court,” Thor said. “Being here has taught me to value hard work and doing things the right way, the Auburn way. I’d also like to thank my teammates for an amazing season. We had our ups and downs, but through it all, I wouldn’t trade it for anything.

“With that being said, I would like to announce that I will be entering the 2021 NBA Draft with the option to return to school. Playing in the NBA has always been my dream and I feel that my time is now. My dream has never been so close, and I look forward to this next chapter with confidence and determination.”

Thor can sign with an NCAA-certified agent, receive feedback and still return to school.