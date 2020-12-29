Auburn basketball set to open SEC play against Arkansas

Pearl explained his players have been prepared and truly gotten better and grown to start the season, but he added any shortcomings they’ve faced have been because of a lack of strength. Auburn’s young roster is made up mostly of underclassmen whose bodies have not developed as much as some of the older teams, Arkansas included.

Pearl spoke highly of the Razorbacks, saying he thought they were one of the top five teams in the SEC despite newcomers such as freshman Moses Moody – who is averaging a team-high 16.9 points per game – Jacksonville transfer J.D. Notae and Indiana transfer Justin Smith. Pearl praised Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, who Pearl said has done an excellent job of blending the experienced transfers on the roster with the freshmen the Razorbacks have signed.

The Razorbacks are undefeated after eight straight home games, but Pearl is confident they will be just as dangerous away from Fayetteville.

“Arkansas had to play really well to beat those teams. You can’t just show up and beat those teams,” Pearl said. “[This game is] a real step up for us. The question for us is how much step up do we have? … Are we old enough to be able to handle the pressure that Arkansas will put on us.”