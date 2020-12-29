Auburn basketball set to open SEC play against Arkansas

AUBURN - Through eight games, the Auburn men’s basketball team has held its own despite several early hiccups and setbacks.
The test the Tigers face starting Wednesday night, however, is one of a totally different caliber.
Auburn (6-2, 0-0 SEC) jumps into conference action at 6 p.m. when it hosts Arkansas (8-0, 0-0 SEC) to open SEC play for both teams. The Tigers are riding a five-game winning streak into the showdown against a Razorbacks’ squad that boasts the conference’s longest winning streak through the early portion of the season.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl understood the Tigers couldn’t just waltz into Auburn Arena and expect to pile up victories during non-conference play. Having said that, he knows that’s certainly not the case against a team as talented as the Razorbacks.
“We're not good enough to show up and beat Appalachian State or Texas Southern or South Alabama. We're just not,” Pearl said Tuesday. “We had to step up and play well to beat them, so that was never an issue. The question is can we now handle the speed, the quickness, the size, the athleticism of the SEC night in and night out. “
Pearl expects to learn a lot about his Tigers against Arkansas, but he explained he’s already taken plenty of lessons from the early portion of the year.
Pearl explained his players have been prepared and truly gotten better and grown to start the season, but he added any shortcomings they’ve faced have been because of a lack of strength. Auburn’s young roster is made up mostly of underclassmen whose bodies have not developed as much as some of the older teams, Arkansas included.
Pearl spoke highly of the Razorbacks, saying he thought they were one of the top five teams in the SEC despite newcomers such as freshman Moses Moody – who is averaging a team-high 16.9 points per game – Jacksonville transfer J.D. Notae and Indiana transfer Justin Smith. Pearl praised Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, who Pearl said has done an excellent job of blending the experienced transfers on the roster with the freshmen the Razorbacks have signed.
The Razorbacks are undefeated after eight straight home games, but Pearl is confident they will be just as dangerous away from Fayetteville.
“Arkansas had to play really well to beat those teams. You can’t just show up and beat those teams,” Pearl said. “[This game is] a real step up for us. The question for us is how much step up do we have? … Are we old enough to be able to handle the pressure that Arkansas will put on us.”
Pearl expects the Razorbacks to really pressure Auburn point guards Justin Powell and Allen Flanigan, especially with former point guard Tyrell Jones transferring to South Alabama. Pearl credited Arkansas for its ability to force turnovers – nearly 14 per game this season – and he anticipated that will be a factor along with Arkansas’ keen ability to shoot from behind the arc.
The Tigers took their lumps at times during non-conference play, but on the whole the inexperience group impressed. The challenge reaches a new level of difficulty tonight, after which Pearl will have a true sense of the team he’s working with.
“Our guys have worked hard. They’ve gotten better. They’ve been incredible disciplined through the COVID,” Pearl said. The question is are we old enough to be able to handle the pressure that Arkansas will put on us.”