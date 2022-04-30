Auburn basketball signs transfer Broome

AUBURN --- Bruce Pearl landed another big transfer for Auburn men's basketball Saturday, as former Morehead State forward Johni Broome announced his commitment to the Tigers via Instagram.

Broome has officially signed with the Tigers, according to a release by Auburn a couple of hours after his announcement.

"This upcoming season, I will be attending Auburn University," Broome told Joe Tipton of On3Sports on an Instagram livestream. "War Eagle."

Auburn will be getting a diverse scorer, Broome said when asked what the Tigers are getting from him as a player, saying "not just back-to-the-basket [scoring], but more diverse. ... Being able to guard on the perimeter, by the basket, protect the rim and just being productive and available, that's the biggest keys."

Broome will come to the Plains after averaging 16.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game last season — both team-leading averages. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining.

The Ohio Valley Defensive Player of the Year, Broome led Morehead State in both rebounds and blocks during the 2021-22 season, and also recorded 23 double-doubles, one of which was recorded with points and blocks. Behind Walker Kessler's 155 blocks and Western Kentucky center Jamarion Sharp's 148 blocks, Broome's 131 swats were third-most in Division I last season.

"Great place to be," Broome said of Auburn. "Went on my visit, [and] it felt like home. Great fanbase. Great environment to play in. ... The coaching staff is really experienced and it felt like a family when I went there."

Broome played at Neville Arena last season, in a 77-54 win for Auburn on Nov. 9 over Morehead State.

After entering the transfer portal on April 4, Broome narrowed his choices to eight schools on April 12 before making his decision between Auburn and Florida. Recently hired Florida head coach Todd Golden was an assistant on Bruce Pearl's Auburn staff from 2014-16.

The big man has grown in college, as he was listed at 6-foot-8 when he committed to Morehead State out of Tampa Catholic (Florida). A three-star recruit, Broome's only other offers were from Bryant and Jacksonville.

Broome joins a 2022 Auburn signing class that includes three-star guard Tre Donaldson, four-star small forward Chance Westry and former LSU commit and five-star center Yohan Traore.

With the departures of Kessler and Jabari Smith, Traore and Broome are likely candidates to replace them as Auburn's front court.

"That was the biggest key," Broome said of his decision. "The coaching staff basically being committed to getting us to the next level and expanding my game. Obviously, Jabari's a hell of a player and Walker's a hell of a player as well. They both left, so it's kind of like an opportunity left to jump in and fill a big role."

The Tigers still have one scholarship spot remaining for next season, and appear to be in pursuit of another big-name transfer, as another former LSU commit, Julian Phillips, visited Auburn this past week.

Phillips, a five-star power forward from Link Academy (Branson, Mo.), signed his letter of intent with LSU on Nov. 10, but was granted a release following Will Wade’s firing on March 12. He decommitted from LSU on March 18 and visited the Plains on April 25 before receiving an offer from Auburn two days later.