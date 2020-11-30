Auburn basketball struggles in loss at UCF

Auburn ran through a reality check on the way back home from Florida.

The Tigers were too inefficient from 3, too far off from the free-throw line, and too unstable under pressure in a 63-55 loss to UCF on Monday night in Orlando.

The loss drops Auburn to 1-2, ending a three-game trip to the Sunshine State to start the season.

"The kids have worked hard," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "It's not their fault that we're not very good right now. "We've got so much growing up to do. "We'll see if we can continue to learn and get better.

"We need to play with more confidence."

Auburn scored 91 points in its opener with St. Joseph’s in Fort Myers, Fla., and 67 points in a loss to Gonzaga on the next day there, but Monday was ice cold on offense for most of the night, finishing with only 55 points.

Auburn hit just seven of 34 3-point attempts on the night for 20.6-percent shooting, and managed to make just eight of 22 free-throw attempts, for a 36.4-percent mark.