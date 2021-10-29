Auburn basketball

Auburn fans were excited to see Bruce Pearl's revamped roster for the first time Friday night.

And, according to Pearl, the Tigers looked like they were going to be excited to play someone other than themselves soon.

Auburn's first-choice lineup bounced back from a slow start to defeat a modified scout team, 45-37, in a full 20-minute half of the Orange-Blue scrimmage.

Pearl said his Tigers showed more energy and played better in a closed-door scrimmage last weekend against UAB. Starting next Friday, the Tigers will get three different opponents in seven days.

"It was sloppy," Pearl said. "There wasn't a lot of purpose to it. I understand — we're ready to play somebody else, and we showed that last week. And next week, we've got Southern Indiana on Friday, Morehead State on Tuesday and Louisiana-Monroe next Friday. ... But I thought guys had their moments (in the scrimmage)."

Wendell Green Jr., the 5-foot-11 transfer point guard from Eastern Kentucky, led the Tigers with 11 points.

Green hit a pair of pull-up 3-pointers in quick succession, showing some of the fearlessness that has garnered the sophomore comparisons to former Auburn star Jared Harper.